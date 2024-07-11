ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Youth Kills In-Laws For Arranging Wife's 'Remarriage' In Hanamakonda

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Police said Bunny had married Deepika last November but was staying at her parents house. It has been learnt that Bunny had heard that his in-laws were making arrangements to get his wife remarried and so killed them, they said.

Telangana: Youth Kills In-Laws For Arranging His Wife's Remarriage In Hanamakonda
Deceased couple, Banothu Srinivas (45) and Banothu Suguna (40) (ETV Bharat Photo)

Hanamakonda: A heinous crime has come to light in Telangana's Warangal district, where a youth allegedly killed his in-laws for reportedly arranging his wife's remarriage, police said on Thursday. A case has been registered in this connection, they said.

The incident took place in Padaharu Chintala Tanda of Chennarao pet Mandal in Warangal this morning. The deceased have been identified as Banothu Srinivas (45) and Banothu Suguna (40).

According police, Deepika, the couple's daughter was in love with the accused, Bunny, a resident of Gundanga village. Last November, Deepika got married to Bunny without informing her parents. In January, her parents approached the police after which, the latter held counseling for both the parties and sent Deepika home with her parents. Since then, she had been staying at her parents home and studying in second-year of her degree course in Hanumakonda.

Police said Bunny had recently heard that Deepika's parents were making arrangements to get her remarried. Angry at his in-laws, Bunny went to their house on Thursday morning. Both Srinivas and Suguna were sleeping at that time.

The accused attacked the couple a sharp weapon. While Suguna died on the spot, Srinivas sustained severe injuries. The family members took him to Narsampet Government Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Deepika and her brother, Madanlal were injured while trying to stop Bunny. They were shifted to a private hospital in Hanumakonda for medical attention.

On information, Narsampeta ACP Kiran Kumar and Nekkonda CI Chandramohan reached the spot. An investigation has been launched under the supervision of Guduru and Nekkonda Police.

Read more

Divorcee Man Kills Paramour, Her Two Children In Uttarakhand; Arrested

Hanamakonda: A heinous crime has come to light in Telangana's Warangal district, where a youth allegedly killed his in-laws for reportedly arranging his wife's remarriage, police said on Thursday. A case has been registered in this connection, they said.

The incident took place in Padaharu Chintala Tanda of Chennarao pet Mandal in Warangal this morning. The deceased have been identified as Banothu Srinivas (45) and Banothu Suguna (40).

According police, Deepika, the couple's daughter was in love with the accused, Bunny, a resident of Gundanga village. Last November, Deepika got married to Bunny without informing her parents. In January, her parents approached the police after which, the latter held counseling for both the parties and sent Deepika home with her parents. Since then, she had been staying at her parents home and studying in second-year of her degree course in Hanumakonda.

Police said Bunny had recently heard that Deepika's parents were making arrangements to get her remarried. Angry at his in-laws, Bunny went to their house on Thursday morning. Both Srinivas and Suguna were sleeping at that time.

The accused attacked the couple a sharp weapon. While Suguna died on the spot, Srinivas sustained severe injuries. The family members took him to Narsampet Government Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Deepika and her brother, Madanlal were injured while trying to stop Bunny. They were shifted to a private hospital in Hanumakonda for medical attention.

On information, Narsampeta ACP Kiran Kumar and Nekkonda CI Chandramohan reached the spot. An investigation has been launched under the supervision of Guduru and Nekkonda Police.

Read more

Divorcee Man Kills Paramour, Her Two Children In Uttarakhand; Arrested

TAGGED:

YOUTH KILLS IN LAWSGET HIS WIFE REMARRIEDHEINOUS CRIMEIN LAWS KILLED IN TELANGANA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.