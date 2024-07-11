ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Youth Kills In-Laws For Arranging Wife's 'Remarriage' In Hanamakonda

Hanamakonda: A heinous crime has come to light in Telangana's Warangal district, where a youth allegedly killed his in-laws for reportedly arranging his wife's remarriage, police said on Thursday. A case has been registered in this connection, they said.

The incident took place in Padaharu Chintala Tanda of Chennarao pet Mandal in Warangal this morning. The deceased have been identified as Banothu Srinivas (45) and Banothu Suguna (40).

According police, Deepika, the couple's daughter was in love with the accused, Bunny, a resident of Gundanga village. Last November, Deepika got married to Bunny without informing her parents. In January, her parents approached the police after which, the latter held counseling for both the parties and sent Deepika home with her parents. Since then, she had been staying at her parents home and studying in second-year of her degree course in Hanumakonda.

Police said Bunny had recently heard that Deepika's parents were making arrangements to get her remarried. Angry at his in-laws, Bunny went to their house on Thursday morning. Both Srinivas and Suguna were sleeping at that time.

The accused attacked the couple a sharp weapon. While Suguna died on the spot, Srinivas sustained severe injuries. The family members took him to Narsampet Government Hospital, where he died during treatment.