ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: 19-year-old Killed On Birthday By Girlfriend’s Parents Over Love Affair

A man was killed by his girlfriend's parents, who attacked him with an axe after he had celebrated his birthday with friends.

A man was killed by his girlfriend's parents, who attacked him with an axe after he had celebrated his birthday with friends.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 28, 2025, 10:16 PM IST

Karimnagar: A 19-year-old man was killed in a village in Peddapally district, Telangana, on his birthday, allegedly by a couple who disapproved of his relationship with their daughter, police said on Friday.

Sai Kumar, a school dropout who left after class 10 and took up farming, was in love with a girl from the same village. They belonged to different communities within the BC category, they added.

The girl's parents objected to the relationship and warned him to stay away from their daughter. However, he ignored their warnings, police said.

Enraged by his defiance, the girl's parents attacked him with an axe on Thursday night, which happened to be his birthday. He had celebrated the occasion with friends before the 'attack', they added.

Kumar sustained grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital, police said, adding that the accused have been arrested.

Karimnagar: A 19-year-old man was killed in a village in Peddapally district, Telangana, on his birthday, allegedly by a couple who disapproved of his relationship with their daughter, police said on Friday.

Sai Kumar, a school dropout who left after class 10 and took up farming, was in love with a girl from the same village. They belonged to different communities within the BC category, they added.

The girl's parents objected to the relationship and warned him to stay away from their daughter. However, he ignored their warnings, police said.

Enraged by his defiance, the girl's parents attacked him with an axe on Thursday night, which happened to be his birthday. He had celebrated the occasion with friends before the 'attack', they added.

Kumar sustained grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital, police said, adding that the accused have been arrested.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TELANGANA BOY MURDERBOY KILLED OVER LOVE AFFAIR

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.