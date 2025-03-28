ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: 19-year-old Killed On Birthday By Girlfriend’s Parents Over Love Affair

Karimnagar: A 19-year-old man was killed in a village in Peddapally district, Telangana, on his birthday, allegedly by a couple who disapproved of his relationship with their daughter, police said on Friday.

Sai Kumar, a school dropout who left after class 10 and took up farming, was in love with a girl from the same village. They belonged to different communities within the BC category, they added.

The girl's parents objected to the relationship and warned him to stay away from their daughter. However, he ignored their warnings, police said.