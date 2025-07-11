Telangana Youth Dies After Returning From Saudi Arabia; Family Alleges Assault

Vemulawada: In a shocking incident, a youth from Telangana died, a day after returning from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Pedaveni Raju (21), a resident of Nukalamarri village in Vemulawada rural mandal, was pursuing a degree and working as a driver in the village.
Soon after his arrival, Raju complained of severe stomach pain. He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors referred him to Hyderabad for advanced treatment. However, he died on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment.
His body was brought to the village on Thursday. Sub Inspector (SI) Anjaiah said that while the family has made allegations of an assault in Saudi Arabia, no evidence has been provided so far. “Appropriate action will be taken if credible proof is submitted,” the SI added.
An investigation into the matter is currently underway.
Hoping to earn better income, he contacted an agent from Kamareddy and paid Rs 1 lakh for a visa to work as a driver in Saudi Arabia.
According to sources, Raju left to Saudi Arabia 10 days ago, and was assigned to do sheep herding and labour work in the desert instead of the promised driving job.
According to his family, Raju informed them that he was assaulted by his employer when he questioned the change in work. His family alleged that Raju was mistreated during his stay.
The family then approached the agent, who demanded Rs. 1.2 lakh to arrange Raju's return. The family somehow managed to arrange the amount, and Raju returned Hyderabad on Tuesday night. He then stayed with his relatives in Tandur.
