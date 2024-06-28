ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Woman Strangles Daughter-In-Law With Dupatta For Not Preparing Tea

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

Accused, Farzana Begum, had asked her daughter-in-law, Ajmira Begum to prepare tea. When Ajmira did not listen to her, she allegedly strangled her to death with her dupatta.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly strangled her 28-year-old daughter-in-law to death with her dupatta for not preparing tea in Telangana's Hasannagar area, police said. A case has been registered against the mother-in-law on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's family.

The incident took place in Attapur police station on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ajmira Begum (28), a resident of Tekulapalli village of Mominpet mandal in Vikarabad district. Ajmira, mother of two kids, got married to Abbas, a native of Hasannagar 10 years ago.

Inspector Venkatrami Reddy said prima facie it seems that Ajmira had frequent quarrels with her mother-in-law Farzana Begum since marriage. They used to quarrel over something or the other every day, he said.

On Thursday morning, Farzana asked Ajmira to make tea but the latter did not pay any heed to her as she was in a rush to send her children to school. After the kids left, Farzana scolded Ajmira for not preparing tea, resulting in an argument between them.

In a fit of rage, Farzana allegedly pushed Ajmira and strangulated her with her dupatta. Ajmira's husband, father-in-law and kids were not at home at the time of incident, Reddy said.

Informed by the neighbours, a team from Attapur police station reached the spot and shifted Ajmira's body to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem. Based on the complaint of Ajmira's parents, a case was registered against Farzana and investigations are underway, Reddy said.

TAGGED:

WOMAN STRANGLES DAUGHTER IN LAWSTRANGLED HER TO DEATHNOT PREPARING TEAWOMAN KILLS DAUGHTER IN LAW

