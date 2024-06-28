Telangana Woman Strangles Daughter-In-Law With Dupatta For Not Preparing Tea

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly strangled her 28-year-old daughter-in-law to death with her dupatta for not preparing tea in Telangana's Hasannagar area, police said. A case has been registered against the mother-in-law on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's family.

The incident took place in Attapur police station on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ajmira Begum (28), a resident of Tekulapalli village of Mominpet mandal in Vikarabad district. Ajmira, mother of two kids, got married to Abbas, a native of Hasannagar 10 years ago.

Inspector Venkatrami Reddy said prima facie it seems that Ajmira had frequent quarrels with her mother-in-law Farzana Begum since marriage. They used to quarrel over something or the other every day, he said.

On Thursday morning, Farzana asked Ajmira to make tea but the latter did not pay any heed to her as she was in a rush to send her children to school. After the kids left, Farzana scolded Ajmira for not preparing tea, resulting in an argument between them.