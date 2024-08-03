ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Woman Killed For Not Repaying Rs 20,000, Accused In Police Custody

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Narsamma, a resident of Hyderabad's LB Nagar, was hammered to death by another woman, named Sarojini, for not repaying Rs 20,000 that she had borrowed from the latter. Police have taken the accused into custody and questioning her.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Hyderabad: A woman was taken into police custody for allegedly killing a lady with a hammer over a dispute over Rs 20,000 in LB Nagar of Hyderabad in Telangana, officials said on Saturday.

Body of the deceased, Narsamma, has been sent for post-mortem while the accused, identified as Sarojini, is currently being interrogated, police added.

According to police, Narsamma had borrowed Rs 20,000 from Sarojini and had not returned the amount. On Friday, Sarojini went to Narsamma and asked her to repay the amount she had lent her.

After seeing that Narsamma was still reluctant to return Rs 20,000 to her, a quarrel ensued between the two women. In a fit of rage, Sarojini allegedly hit Narsamma's head with a hammer, leaving her severely injured.

Narsamma died on the spot due to head injuries. On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and investigations were initiated.

"A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused, Sarojini had attacked Narsamma with a hammer following a quarrel over non repayment of Rs 20,000 that the latter had borrowed from her. Sarojini is in police custody for questioning and the case is being investigated from all angles. Also, Narsamma's body has been sent for autopsy," police said.

