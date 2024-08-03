ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Woman Killed For Not Repaying Rs 20,000, Accused In Police Custody

Hyderabad: A woman was taken into police custody for allegedly killing a lady with a hammer over a dispute over Rs 20,000 in LB Nagar of Hyderabad in Telangana, officials said on Saturday.

Body of the deceased, Narsamma, has been sent for post-mortem while the accused, identified as Sarojini, is currently being interrogated, police added.

According to police, Narsamma had borrowed Rs 20,000 from Sarojini and had not returned the amount. On Friday, Sarojini went to Narsamma and asked her to repay the amount she had lent her.

After seeing that Narsamma was still reluctant to return Rs 20,000 to her, a quarrel ensued between the two women. In a fit of rage, Sarojini allegedly hit Narsamma's head with a hammer, leaving her severely injured.