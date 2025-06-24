Telangana Woman Killed After Refusing To Give Cigarettes Over Unpaid Dues, Teen Boy Held

Ballarsha: A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman shopkeeper in Rajura town of Telangana's Chandrapur district after she refused to give him cigarettes as he had not paid his dues, police said on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old woman, Kavitha Rayapure, was found dead in her house on the night of June 15. She ran a small grocery store from her home in Ramabai Ward.

Rajura Circle Inspector Sumit Parathe said a case was registered and investigations were immediately launched into the case. Despite scanning the CCTV footage and questioning over 40 people, no leads were found at the beginning, he said. "However, suspicion grew when a teenage boy from the same neighbourhood went missing soon after the murder," Parathe said.

Upon tracing and detaining him, the boy confessed to the crime. Police said that the boy was addicted to smoking and frequently bought cigarettes from Kavitha's store. A day before the murder, Kavitha refused to give him cigarettes, citing unpaid dues, they said.

Angered by her refusal, the boy allegedly waited until midnight and after ensuring that nobody else was at home, he bludgeoned her with a stick, killing her instantly. He then fled the scene in panic.

"The boy has been taken into custody and produced before the court today. Further investigation is underway," an official said.