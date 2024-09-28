ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Woman Dies By Suicide Over 'Fear' Of HYDRA Demolition, Commissioner Ranganath Refutes

Hyderabad: A 56-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide due to fear of losing her house under government's HYDRA demolitions in Kukatpally police station area of Telangana. HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath has, however, ruled out connections between the woman's death and the agency's actions.

Deceased, Gurrampalli Buchamma, lived in Yadava basti near Kukatpally Ramalayam and owned two houses and a shed. She had gifted these three properties to her three daughters.

The family's anxiety rose when on September 22, 16 buildings in Kukatpally Nalla Cheruvu, which were located opposite to their two houses and shed, were demolished by HYDRA officials. The family was afraid that the houses and shed that had been transferred to their daughters' names would also be pulled down under the Hydra demotion drive.

Meanwhile, HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath has said that the suicide has nothing to do with the demolitions. "Buchamma stayed near Kukatpally lake along with her two daughters. Buchamma took to end her life due to her daughters' questions about potential demolition and not HYDRA's actions directly," Rananath said.

The commissioner has also asked social media to refrain from creating panic about HYDRA.