IMD Issues Severe Rainfall Alert For Four Districts of Telangana Amid Ongoing Flood Crisis

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe rainfall alert for four districts of Telangana as rainfall intensity begins to subside. The alert for Wednesday warns of severe downpours in isolated areas of Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Asifabad, and Mulugu.

Additionally, districts including Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad are expected to experience thunderstorms with strong surface winds and lightning. In Hyderabad and surrounding areas, The weather forecast for the next 24 hours predicts a cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain or thunderstorms.

The recent heavy rainfall across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has resulted in significant casualties and damages. As of September 4, at least 35 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the two states. Flooding has forced more than 47,000 individuals into relief camps, highlighting the severe impact of the weather.

The IMD anticipates that the intensity of the rainfall will decrease as the depression over East Vidarbha and Telangana moves northwestward across Vidarbha and western Madhya Pradesh. The system is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area within the next 24 hours.