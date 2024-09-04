ETV Bharat / state

IMD Issues Severe Rainfall Alert For Four Districts of Telangana Amid Ongoing Flood Crisis

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 7:43 AM IST

Updated : Sep 4, 2024, 8:58 AM IST

As Telangana braces for severe rainfall on Tuesday, the IMD has issued warnings for multiple districts facing heavy downpours and thunderstorms. The severe weather has led to 35 fatalities across the region and forced thousands into relief camps.

As Telangana braces for severe rainfall on Tuesday, the IMD has issued warnings for multiple districts facing heavy downpours and thunderstorms. The severe weather has led to 35 fatalities across the region and forced thousands into relief camps.
Representative Image (ANI)

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe rainfall alert for four districts of Telangana as rainfall intensity begins to subside. The alert for Wednesday warns of severe downpours in isolated areas of Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Asifabad, and Mulugu.

Additionally, districts including Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad are expected to experience thunderstorms with strong surface winds and lightning. In Hyderabad and surrounding areas, The weather forecast for the next 24 hours predicts a cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain or thunderstorms.

The recent heavy rainfall across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has resulted in significant casualties and damages. As of September 4, at least 35 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the two states. Flooding has forced more than 47,000 individuals into relief camps, highlighting the severe impact of the weather.

The IMD anticipates that the intensity of the rainfall will decrease as the depression over East Vidarbha and Telangana moves northwestward across Vidarbha and western Madhya Pradesh. The system is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area within the next 24 hours.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy declared Rs five crore assistance to the flood-hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and Suryapet and asked the officials to set up a system at the government's command Control Centre here to deal with emergencies.

In response to the crisis, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has described the floods, particularly in Vijayawada, as the 'biggest disaster; he has witnessed in the state. Naidu, currently stationed at the collectorate in the NTR district, has indicated plans to request the central government to officially declare the floods a natural disaster.

The torrential rains have severely impacted infrastructure, disrupting roads and rail tracks, submerging thousands of acres of crops, and causing widespread chaos. Rescue and rehabilitation efforts are underway as both states grapple with the aftermath of this devastating weather event.

