Villages Flooded, Cattle Washed Off Due To Breach In Telangana's Peddavagu Project

Ashwaraopeta (Telangana): Amid heavy rainfall a large number of cattle were washed away and many villages were flooded following a breach in the Peddavagu irrigation project near Gummadivalli in Ashwaraupeta mandal of Telangana's Bhadradri district on Thursday night.

Flood water swept through the villages, damaging thousands of acres of crops. Many villagers took shelter in the hills and tall buildings at night. Heavy rain disrupted traffic leading to which relief operations were delayed.

Rising water level at Bhadrachalam

The water level in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam has risen from 20 feet on Thursday to 24.5 feet by 9 am on Friday. Perur, which is located in the upper reaches of Godavari, recorded water level at 40.86 feet at 9 am. Officials are apprehending that the water level might cross the danger level in Bhadrachalam.

The first danger warning will be issued if the water level reaches 43 feet, the second at 48 feet, and third if it reaches 53 feet.

The field-level sectoral officers have been asked to remain alert as the Godavari region is overflowing due to incessant rainfall. Officials said that yard swimmers, boats and NDRF teams have been kept ready for action.