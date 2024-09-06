Telangana To Emerge As AI Powerhouse By Creating Millions Of Jobs Through Artificial Intelligence

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched a comprehensive strategy to address key challenges through artificial intelligence (AI). The state released its strategy paper, 'AI-Powered Telangana', aimed at making the state a global hub for AI development. Recognising the potential of AI to improve the quality of education, healthcare, agriculture, and civil services, the government sees AI as a catalyst for creating millions of jobs while boosting productivity by 20%. The strategic plan focuses on a multi-pronged approach and outlines a three-year operation (2024–2027) with specific goals to advance AI capabilities across the state.

The AI Global Summit was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Six Key Focus Areas

The strategy centres on six key areas, each designed to position Telangana as a leader in AI innovation. These include setting up an AI Advisory Council, integrating AI into governance, designing models tailored to local needs, establishing a futuristic AI city in Hyderabad, promoting innovation, and involving citizens in AI-driven transformation.

AI Advisory Council for Guidance

A first of its kind in the state, the AI Advisory Council will focus on fostering cutting-edge research, promoting innovation, and establishing partnerships in the AI sector. The council will also work on developing AI skills, along with policies and regulations to ensure the responsible use of AI technology in Telangana.

AI Future City in Hyderabad

One of the standout goals of the plan is the creation of a state-of-the-art AI City in Hyderabad, where multinational corporations, academic and research institutions, and startups will collaborate. The city will serve as a hub for AI innovation, with additional AI nodal points in district centres to leverage local talent. This infrastructure aims to harness the skills of the local population and integrate them into the state’s AI ecosystem.

Strengthening Infrastructure for AI Innovation

Telangana has already established itself as a leader in technological innovation since 2014, with Hyderabad becoming a major IT hub. The state boasts institutions like IIT Hyderabad, IIIT, ISB, Nalsar, the country’s largest startup incubator T-Hub, WeHub, and the Cyber Security Center of Excellence. These centres will now serve as the foundation for AI innovations, with plans to integrate them into the broader technological landscape of Telangana.

Training 5 Lakh People by 2027

In response to the growing global demand for AI expertise, Telangana government plans to train 5 lakh people aged 18 to 45 by 2027. With the software sector recording an annual growth rate of 25-35%, the training programs will equip citizens with the skills needed to thrive in the AI job market. Additionally, AI will become part of the curriculum in senior secondary government schools starting next year, ensuring that students are prepared for future opportunities in this fast-growing field.

AI in Governance and Public Services

The state is already making strides in incorporating AI into governance, with applications in government schemes, urban transport, agriculture, telemedicine, and disaster management. AI is also being used to analyze the abilities of students in primary education and to assist in preparation for competitive exams like JEE and NEET at the senior secondary level.

Developing Native Data Models and AI Artifacts

The state’s AI strategy includes the development of datasets that reflect the cultural and linguistic needs of the state. Plans are in place to establish 50 data innovation centres across the state, focused on creating AI models tailored to the local language and culture. These efforts will include the development of a Telugu language model, automatic speech recognition systems, and AI applications in 12 Indian languages. Furthermore, an AI Kalakshetra, dedicated to celebrating Telangana’s cultural heritage through AI, will be created with the involvement of cultural experts and AI professionals.

Telangana's multi-pronged strategy is a significant step toward positioning the state as a global leader in AI, encouraging innovation, and ensuring that the benefits of AI technology are accessible to all citizens.