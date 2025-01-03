ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Unveils New Renewable Energy Policy, Aims To Add 20K MW To Existing Capacity By 2030

The current renewable energy capacity which stands at 11,399 MW includes 7,889 MW of solar energy and 2,518 MW of hydro energy, among others.

Representational Image
Representational Image (AFP)
author img

By PTI

Published : 57 seconds ago

Hyderabad: Telangana aims to add 20,000 MW to its existing over 11,000 MW renewable energy generation and storage capacity by 2030, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Friday.

After unveiling the Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy-2024, Bhatti said in order to achieve the target, the state would focus on Standalone Renewable Energy Projects and innovative Solutions such as floating solar, Waste to Energy and Green Hydrogen.

“Telangana is targeting to achieve an additional 20,000 MW of renewable energy and storage capacity by 2030,” he said. The current renewable energy capacity which stands at 11,399 MW includes 7,889 MW of solar energy (excluding distributed renewable energy) and 2,518 MW of hydro energy, among others.

The Minister said with various Maga infra projects such as Future City and Phrma City being taken up, the state is expected to drive an exponential rise in peak electricity demand, from 15,623 MW in FY 24 to 24,215 MW by FY 30 and 31,809 MW by FY35. It is essential that this demand is met with clean, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions, he further said.

The new policy, among other facilities, proposes reimbursement of Net SGST (state GST), stamp duty, Transmission & Distribution charges, and waivers on Electricity Duty. According to the policy, these incentives will significantly reduce the cost burden on developers, ensuring financial viability and encouraging large-scale investments.

Hyderabad: Telangana aims to add 20,000 MW to its existing over 11,000 MW renewable energy generation and storage capacity by 2030, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Friday.

After unveiling the Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy-2024, Bhatti said in order to achieve the target, the state would focus on Standalone Renewable Energy Projects and innovative Solutions such as floating solar, Waste to Energy and Green Hydrogen.

“Telangana is targeting to achieve an additional 20,000 MW of renewable energy and storage capacity by 2030,” he said. The current renewable energy capacity which stands at 11,399 MW includes 7,889 MW of solar energy (excluding distributed renewable energy) and 2,518 MW of hydro energy, among others.

The Minister said with various Maga infra projects such as Future City and Phrma City being taken up, the state is expected to drive an exponential rise in peak electricity demand, from 15,623 MW in FY 24 to 24,215 MW by FY 30 and 31,809 MW by FY35. It is essential that this demand is met with clean, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions, he further said.

The new policy, among other facilities, proposes reimbursement of Net SGST (state GST), stamp duty, Transmission & Distribution charges, and waivers on Electricity Duty. According to the policy, these incentives will significantly reduce the cost burden on developers, ensuring financial viability and encouraging large-scale investments.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TELANGANADEPUTY CM MALLU VIKRAMARKATELANGANA CLEAN AND GREEN ENERGYNEW RENEWABLE ENERGY POLICY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.