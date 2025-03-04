ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Ops Underway, Damaged Conveyor Likely To Be Operational

Indian Army's Engineer Task force carries rescue operation at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project site where a part of the tunnel collapsed. ( X/@IaSouthern )

Nagarkurnool: The rescue operation inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel was progressing rapidly on the 11th day of the accident. Officials are optimistic that the damaged conveyor belt will become operational today.

There was no breakthrough in the efforts to locate the eight trapped persons, and rescuers are working in three shifts every day, an official said. The process of removing debris and dewatering was going on, he said.

The conveyor belt, which suffered damage following the accident, is expected to be operational today, he said. The belt would be useful in shifting the muck and other debris out of the tunnel with ease.

A police official on Monday evening said the state government is exploring the option of deploying robots in the rescue operation to prevent any threat to the rescue personnel.

The large quantities of slush and water inside the tunnel posed a challenge to the teams involved in the rescue operation.

Eight persons- engineers and labourers- have been trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel since February 22, and experts from the NDRF, Indian Army, Navy, and other agencies are making relentless efforts to pull them out to safety.