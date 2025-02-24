Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Punjab Native Among 8 Trapped, Kin Await Safe Return

Tarn Taran: A native of Punjab is among eight people, who are trapped in the under-construction stretch of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) located at Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. The tragedy unfolded after a section of the roof collapsed on Saturday.

The trapped worker has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, who is a resident of Cheema Kala village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. As soon as the news of his going missing became public, anxious family members began looking for the latest information about the rescue operation.

Gurpreet's wife Rajvinder Kaur and her two daughters looked in shock, constantly crying, neighbours said. Rajvinder is worried about her husband's condition. At the same time, she is worried about the future of their daughters.

Gurpreet Singh is the sole bread-earner of his family. Besides his wife and daughters, he has to feed two sisters and an elderly grandmother. Rajvinder Kaur said her husband has been working as a machine operator at a construction company which is engaged in work at the tunnel.

On Saturday, an employee of the company informed family members that Gurpreet was trapped in the tunnel. They were working when suddenly the roof of the tunnel collapsed. Thereafter, eight people working at the tunnel including Gurpreet Singh went missing and efforts are on to find them.

"Gurpreet has been working at a private company in Telangana for the past 16-17 years. The news of the tunnel collapse came like a blow to family members and all of us. We are helpless and can only pray for his safety and return without any delay," Balvinder Singh, his neighbour said.