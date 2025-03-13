Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Hydraulic-Powered Robot Enters SLBC Tunnel As Search For Missing Workers Intensifies

Hyderabad: As families of workers trapped at Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana wait with bated breath, the ongoing search and rescue operation at the collapsed site entered a critical phase, with authorities on Wednesday deploying a hydraulic-powered robot to pump out sludge deposited at the mishap site.

The final 40 meters of the SLBC tunnel being considered too dangerous for human entry, a hydraulic-powered robot (for sludge removal) was brought from Anvi Robotics.

Representatives of the company, along with rescue teams, carefully moved the robot to the accident site inside the tunnel to remove sludge deposits. "These robots are designed in such a way that they function with 15 times more efficiency in areas where rescue workers cannot reach. The accumulated sludge will be pumped out with the help of a 40 HP pump," said an official, hoping that this will accelerate the rescue efforts.

On the other hand, excavations are being carried out at suspected areas D1 and D2 under the supervision of senior officials. Excavations reportedly intensified at D2 after the Kerala Jagilas once again detected some strange smell. Over the last three days, only metal fragments of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) have been found in those areas. There is a metal platform of the TBM between D1 and D2 which is likely obstructing search operation. If it is cut and the debris accumulated there is removed, there is a possibility of finding the whereabouts of the missing workers, an official stated. For now, teams are using plasma and gas-cutting equipment to cut through the platform cabin and remove the debris.

Meanwhile, the body of one of the trapped workers, Gurpreet Singh, recovered on March 9, reached his village Chimakalan in Tarn Taran district of Punjab on Wednesday. As compensation, the government officials handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Singh's wife Rajwinder Kaur.

