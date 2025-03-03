ETV Bharat / state

Day 10 Of SLBC Tunnel Rescue: Amid Political Blame Game, Rescuers Mount Search; Water Seepage A Worry

Mahabubnagar: Rescuers mounting a desperate search to locate and safely bring the eight individuals trapped inside the SLBC tunnel on the 10th day face a daunting task as hope appears dim.

The tragic incident, which occurred on the February 22 has left families and rescue teams in anguish as efforts to locate the missing remain unsuccessful so far.

On Sunday evening, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the site and reviewed the ongoing operations. Speaking to the media, he stated that it may take another two to three days to determine the exact location of the trapped workers.

Reddy, who spoke to reporters after visiting the accident site in Nagarkurnool district, said the rescue operation would gain speed after the damaged conveyor belt is repaired.

The conveyor belt which would help in carrying silt is expected to be restored by Monday. "They (rescue personnel) are not able to come to a full understanding on where the humans and the machinery got stuck. They have a preliminary estimation but not fully," he said.

Rescue efforts in full swing

Rescue teams, guided by a preliminary report from the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) scan conducted by the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), are excavating four locations within the tunnel. Rescue teams are engaged in the removal of soil and rocks from depths ranging from 5 to 12 feet.

At one location, excavators penetrated to 9 feet, uncovering a metal object, but no human traces have been found yet. Teams from NGRI, NDRF, the Indian Army, and Singareni workers are continuing excavation at three other sites.

Heavy water seepage inside the tunnel is slowing down the operation. To expedite debris removal, a conveyor belt system is being restored. Additionally, rat-hole miners, known for their role in the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue, are working in shifts at 7 am, 2 pm and 11 pm to accelerate the digging process.

Authorities are also conducting a seismic survey at the 14th km mark to assess underground stability. After drilling operations, a supporting pillar will be installed and reinforced with concrete to prevent further collapses.