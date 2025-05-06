Telangana Transport Corporation Fined Rs 10,000 For Overcharging Passenger By Rs 10

Hyderabad: Preserving consumer rights, the Rangareddy District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) for reportedly charging Rs 10 extra from a passenger. The commission has also questioned the Corporation's Managing Director Sajjanar allegedly over inconsistent fare charges for the same distance.

Complainant Ningesh Ushappa, who happens to be a lawyer from Saroornagar, highlighted discrepancies in the bus fares he himself was witness to during a round trip from LB Nagar, Hyderabad to Suryapet. He mentioned that on July 15, 2023, he paid Rs 180 for his onward journey on an express bus operated by the Suryapet depot. However, on his return trip in a Khammam depot bus, he was charged Rs 190 for the same route.

When Ushappa questioned the driver about Rs 10 extra charges, he received no explanation. Determined to seek redress, he approached the Rangareddy Consumer Commission, presenting both tickets as evidence.

TGSRTC officials defended the fare difference, claiming that passengers alighting before MGBS were still charged as per MGBS (Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station) rates if the stage details weren't properly recorded. In Ushappa's case, they stated that the LB Nagar stop was not logged correctly in the Khammam depot system. However, the Commission rejected this explanation, and ruled it a clear "service lapse", stating that Ushappa had indeed boarded and alighted at LB Nagar and was wrongfully charged extra.

The Consumer Commission, chaired by Chitneni Lathakumari along with members Parupalli Jawaharbabu and J Shyamala, directed the transport corporation to refund the extra Rs 10 and pay Rs 5000 as compensation and another Rs 5000 as legal costs which amounts to a total of Rs 10,010. The Commission has given 45 days time to comply with the order.