Telangana Tops India In Police Performance, Ranks Third Overall In Justice Delivery: India Justice Report 2025

Hyderabad: Telangana has achieved the first position in police performance across the country according to the India Justice Report 2025.

The state secured the first position among 18 states with a population exceeding one crore, based on its performance in providing justice to citizens.

The report, first initiated by Tata Trusts, which evaluated the performance of departments like police, courts, prisons, and legal aid that provide justice to the people, has been giving rankings to the states since 2019. The 2025 report was compiled in collaboration with several civil society organisations, including the Centre for Social Justice, Common Cause, and the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative.

According to the fourth edition of the report, Telangana achieved first position in policing, second in judiciary, seventh in prison management and tenth in legal aid. With an overall score of 6.15, Telangana secured third position across the country, while Karnataka, with an overall score of 6.78, achieved the first position.

Telangana showed a consistent performance after it climbed from the 11th position to third in 2020 and 2022, and has also maintained that rank in 2025.

Key factors behind Telangana's top police ranking include a low vacancy rate of 13 per cent at the constable level, much below the national average, and a high number of police stations. According to the report, there is one police station for every 10.6 sq Km in urban areas and every 282 sq km in rural areas.

Additionally, 85 per cent of police stations are equipped with CCTV cameras and women's help desks. However, the representation of women in the police force remains low at nine per cent.

In the judiciary segment, Telangana has the highest number of women judges in the country at 33 per cent in the High Court and 55 per cent in the district courts.

The report, however, flagged concerns in the prison sector, noting that 59 per cent of prisons in Telangana do not have doctors. According to the figures of 2022-2023, with 6,500 inmates, the state spent an average of Rs 33,277 per prisoner.

Legal aid services remain limited, with only one legal aid clinic available for every 440 villagers. However, Telangana has utilised 100 per cent of its total allocated legal aid budget for 2022-2023, which accounted for 80 per cent of its total legal aid fund.