Telangana Tops in Rice Production, But Vegetable and Fruit Cultivation Declines

Hyderabad: Telangana has emerged as the top rice-producing state in the country, according to a report released by the Central Statistics Department on the value of agricultural and allied sector production between 2011–12 and 2023–24. While the state ranks 4th in the country in overall grain production value, it has seen a significant decline in vegetable, fruit, and pulses cultivation, ranking 11th in the gross output value of agriculture and allied sectors nationwide.
The report highlights that agriculture remains a cornerstone of India's economy, contributing about 18% to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). However, this share has slightly dropped from 18.5% to 17.8% over the last 13 years due to rapid expansion in non-agricultural sectors. It calls for urgent modernisation of agriculture to ensure sustainable rural livelihoods and food security.
Telangana's Agricultural Sector Highlights
Telangana’s agricultural output stood at an impressive ₹1.12 lakh crore. The rice production in the state has tripled over the last 13 years, making Telangana the number 1 rice-producing state in the country. However, when it comes to broader grains, Telangana ranks 4th, trailing behind Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh.
Areas Of Concern
Despite progress in staple grains, there has been an observed decline in fruit, vegetable, and pulse production in Telangana in the same period.
Vegetables & Fruits:
The sector's total value fell sharply from ₹10,357 crore in 2011–12 to ₹3,933.89 crore in 2023–24.
- Tomato: ₹3,519 crore ➝ ₹435 crore
- Mango: ₹1,986.46 crore ➝ ₹1,314.92 crore
- Turmeric: ₹1,132.85 crore ➝ ₹426.43 crore
- Pulses: ₹1,883 crore ➝ ₹1,176 crore
- Sugarcane: ₹610.14 crore ➝ ₹375.58 crore
- Grapes & Lemons: Similar downtrends recorded
This is a point of concern because nationally, the production of fruits and vegetables has grown.
Areas Of Growth
Despite the decline in certain categories, there have been other areas of Telangana's agri-economy that have seen growth:
- Cotton, Jute & Linen: Telangana’s share in national output rose from 9.3% to 13%, demonstrating a growth in commercial crop cultivation.
- Spices: Growth in this sector has doubled, and it now matches Andhra Pradesh in the growth trajectory.
- Meat Production: Nearly tripled from ₹9,224 crore to ₹24,507 crore in the same period.
Egg Production:
More than doubled — ₹1,933.49 crore in 2011–12 to ₹3,964.52 crore in 2023–24.
While Telangana has demonstrated its dominance in rice cultivation, the sharp decline in vegetable, fruit, and pulse output is a point of concern.
