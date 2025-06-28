ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Tops in Rice Production, But Vegetable and Fruit Cultivation Declines

Hyderabad: Telangana has emerged as the top rice-producing state in the country, according to a report released by the Central Statistics Department on the value of agricultural and allied sector production between 2011–12 and 2023–24. While the state ranks 4th in the country in overall grain production value, it has seen a significant decline in vegetable, fruit, and pulses cultivation, ranking 11th in the gross output value of agriculture and allied sectors nationwide.

The report highlights that agriculture remains a cornerstone of India's economy, contributing about 18% to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). However, this share has slightly dropped from 18.5% to 17.8% over the last 13 years due to rapid expansion in non-agricultural sectors. It calls for urgent modernisation of agriculture to ensure sustainable rural livelihoods and food security.

Telangana's Agricultural Sector Highlights

Telangana’s agricultural output stood at an impressive ₹1.12 lakh crore. The rice production in the state has tripled over the last 13 years, making Telangana the number 1 rice-producing state in the country. However, when it comes to broader grains, Telangana ranks 4th, trailing behind Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh.

Areas Of Concern

Despite progress in staple grains, there has been an observed decline in fruit, vegetable, and pulse production in Telangana in the same period.

Vegetables & Fruits:

The sector's total value fell sharply from ₹10,357 crore in 2011–12 to ₹3,933.89 crore in 2023–24.