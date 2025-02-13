Telangana To Launch Daycare Chemotherapy Centres In Districts

Hyderabad: In a major relief for cancer patients across Telangana, the state government has decided to expand chemotherapy services to district hospitals, reducing the burden of travel and expenses for patients. At present, cancer patients visit Hyderabad’s MNJ Cancer Hospital for chemotherapy.

Daycare Chemo in Districts

The Medical and Health Department has directed officials at MNJ Cancer Hospital to expedite the establishment of daycare chemotherapy centres in district hospitals. In the first phase, the service will be available at Siddipet, Khammam, Karimnagar, Wanaparth and Sircilla government hospitals. Eventually, it will be expanded to other districts of the state. MNJ Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad will function as the nodal centre, with professors and technical staff assigned the responsibility of training doctors and medical personnel in the respective district hospitals. The necessary chemotherapy drugs will also be supplied to the centres by MNJ Cancer Hospital.

Easing Patient Burden

Every year, 10,000 new cancer cases are reported in the state and MNJ Cancer Hospital witnesses over 700 outpatient visits daily. Due to the high patient load, bed shortages and long waiting times have become common at the hospital. Officials believe the daycare centres will significantly ease patients' hardship, allowing them to receive chemotherapy in their home districts. Only patients requiring radiation therapy will need to visit MNJ Cancer Hospital. Additionally, the government plans to establish surgical and medical oncology departments in four government hospitals across Telangana, further enhancing cancer care services in the state.