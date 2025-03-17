ETV Bharat / state

Telangana To Come Up With First Ropeway Project At Bhuvanagiri Fort to Boost Tourism

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to introduce its first-ever ropeway tourism project at Bhuvanagiri Fort, aiming to attract both national and international visitors.

The project will be set up under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme at a cost of Rs 56.81 crore. The state tourism department has also invited tenders in this regard. The move is aimed at developing the historic fort, whose significance comes next to Golconda and Warangal forts.

A one-kilometre-long ropeway will be constructed from the Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway (NH 165) to the fort, easing access for visitors. Currently, Bhuvanagiri Fort, built on a rock hill, is a popular trekking destination. It takes upto an hour to reach the fort. The new ropeway will provide tourists a unique experience, offering them a scenic view along with eliminating the trouble to climb steep stairs. The project also includes restoration of the fort's historical structures, water tank, entry points, roads and parking areas.

Overall, Rs 15.20 crore has been allocated for the Bhuvanagiri fort ropeway project. This apart, a 30-metre-wide access road and parking facilities will be set up at a cost of Rs 10.73 crore. For, tourism infrastructure and historical restoration, Rs 10.37 crore has been allocated, Rs 9.40 crore has been set aside for undertaking general infrastructure development work and Rs 11.11 crore for other arrangements.