Three die, 16 Hospitalised after Consuming Contaminated Food in Telangana's Peddapalli

Peddapalli (Telangana): Three migrant workers from Odisha died after eating contaminated food and drinking water at Gowreddy Peta in the Peddapalli district of Telangana. As many as 19 labourers working in the MSR brick kiln were hospitalised after consuming contaminated food and water.

Sources said that the workers have been shifted to the Karimnagar Hospital. Meanwhile, doctors said that the condition of four of them is stated to be critical. The workers alleged negligence of the employer and demanded strict action against the owner of the brick kiln. The police rushed to the spot and are investigating the case.