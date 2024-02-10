Three die, 16 Hospitalised after Consuming Contaminated Food in Telangana's Peddapalli

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 4 hours ago

Telangana: Three Dead, 16 Hospitalised after Consuming Contaminated Food, Water

Condition of four migrant workers is alarming and have been shifted to the Karimnagar Hospital.

Peddapalli (Telangana): Three migrant workers from Odisha died after eating contaminated food and drinking water at Gowreddy Peta in the Peddapalli district of Telangana. As many as 19 labourers working in the MSR brick kiln were hospitalised after consuming contaminated food and water.

Sources said that the workers have been shifted to the Karimnagar Hospital. Meanwhile, doctors said that the condition of four of them is stated to be critical. The workers alleged negligence of the employer and demanded strict action against the owner of the brick kiln. The police rushed to the spot and are investigating the case.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More:

  1. Telangana: 4th Class Girl Complains To Police About Contaminated Food At School
  2. Rajasthan: 300 Fall Ill After Consuming Contaminated Food At Religious Event

TAGGED:

Migrant WorkerTelanganaDeathContaminated Food

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.