Telangana: Thief Finds Nothing To Steal At Hotel; Leaves ₹20 Tip For Owners

A video of the hilarious incident went viral on social media with the thief gesturing into the surveillance cameras about the restaurant being so broke.

Representational Photo (Pexel)

Hyderabad: A robbery attempt in the Rangareddy district took a hysterical turn when a timid thief, disappointed after finding nothing to steal, left ₹20 on the table before leaving the location, leaving everyone surprised and confused.

The bizarre incident was captured on CCTV, showing a man hiding his identity with cap, gloves and a face mask, searching through the house to steal expensive commodities. However, frustrated and annoyed after not being able to find money or valuables, he looked into the camera gesturing at the poor financial condition of the hotel.

As per footage, the thief had damaged the front lock of the hotel with a rod and had managed to enter the hotel to steal cash and other belongings. What is making the rounds on the internet is the honest nature of the thief as observed in the video. He opened the refrigerator to sip on to some beverage and before exiting the room, left ₹20 on the table, as if to pay for the drink.

Netizens were were quick to comment after the video went viral on social media. “A thief with morals. Wow,” wrote one X user. “If it were a politician he would have taken away that fridge also,” a second user remarked. Several users also commented using a laughing face emoji in the comments section.

"It's almost like he wanted to compensate for the inconvenience he caused," one local commented. "I've never seen anything like this before."

The hotel's owner, who discovered the incident the following morning, was equally taken aback. "At first, I was shocked to see the lock broken and the place searched. However, when I checked the CCTV footage, I couldn't believe my eyes. It was such a bizarre but strangely touching gesture," he added.

