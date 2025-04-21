ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Student Dead, Two More Hospitalised After Taking Painkiller Injections For High; Tablet Supplier Arrested

The students had developed dependency on narcotic painkiller tablets, which were crushed and mixed with saline, before being injected intravenously to experience a high.

Telangana Student Dead, Two More Hospitalised After Taking Painkiller Injections For High; Tablet Supplier Arrested
Telangana Student Dead, Two More Hospitalised After Taking Painkiller Injections For High; Tablet Supplier Arrested (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 21, 2025 at 7:42 PM IST

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old student from Shaheen Nagar in Telangana's Rangareddy district died allegedly after taking injection laced with painkiller tablets, triggering concerns over rising substance abuse among youths. Two others, including another minor and a 22-year-old youth, were hospitalised after injecting the same solution.

The incident has been reported from Balapur Police Station area. As per police sources, the three, all intermediate students, had developed dependency on narcotic painkiller tablets, which were crushed and mixed with saline, before being injected intravenously to experience a high.

Just like every time, when the trio administered the painkiller-laced injection on April 17, their condition suddenly deteriorated. Three days later, one of them, who was in his first year of intermediate, died during treatment. The matter came to fore after his father lodged a complaint with the police.

On the basis of the complaint, Balapur police launched an investigation and arrested one Sahil, who allegedly supplied the tablets to the victims. Prima facie investigation revealed that Sahil not only provided the drugs but also taught them how to administer the injection after taking them to isolated places.

Currently, the condition of two persons in hospital is stated to be stable. Police said both of them are stable and under constant supervision of the doctors.

"We are interrogating Sahil who gave painkillers to the students. Complete details will be revealed once the investigation is complete, said a senior official of the Balapur police station.

