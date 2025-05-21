Telangana Tops In Reovery Of Stolen Phones, 78,114 Mobiles Recovered As Of May 19: CID DG

Hyderabad: The Telangana state police has secured the top spot in the country for recovering stolen mobile phones, said CID Director General Shikha Goel on Tuesday. Sharing information about this, the CID DG Goel stated that as many as 78,114 mobile phones have been successfully recovered from across the state as of May 19 this year.

With thefts of mobile phones on the rise across India, the Union Ministry of Telecommunications has launched a dedicated portal called the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) to help in the recovery of stolen cell phones. This portal is integrated with the systems of the police department across the country. When a theft or loss complaint is registered at a police station anywhere, officials trace the phone's location using its IMEI number. Based on this data, the police recover the device and return it to the rightful owner.

Citizens can also file complaints about lost or stolen phones online through www.tspolice.gov.in or www.ceir.gov.in.

Among Telangana’s police jurisdictions, the Hyderabad police commissionerate led the recoveries with 11,879 phones, followed by the Cyberabad commissionerate with 10,385 phones, and the Rachakonda commissionerate with 8,681 phones, making them the top three commissionerates in the state in the recovery of stolen mobiles.