Telangana: STF Raid On Farmhouse Birthday Bash, Arrest Six IT Employees

Rangareddy (Telangana): The Special Task Force officials conducted surprise raids at a farmhouse birthday celebration under the limits of Chevella Excise Police Station in Rangareddy and arrested six IT employees for consuming drugs, the release said.

The officials seized 50 grams of LSD and 20.21 grams of hash, along with three cars worth Rs 50 lakhs, and handed the case over to the Chevella Excise Police.

According to an Excise official, " The IT employees booked a Serene Orchards farmhouse and celebrating birthday party, and five IT employees from Dell were caught with 50 grams of LSD and 20.21 grams of hash. We caught all six IT employees and conducted a drug test; they all tested positive. We have seized three cars worth ₹50 lakhs and registered a case against the farmhouse owner, and IT employees and handed them over to the Chevella Excise Police Station."

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. A day earlier, one man was arrested by Saifabad Police, Hyderabad City, for allegedly assaulting two persons and spreading the video of the incident, inciting and provoking communal tensions, police said.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Raheel (24). The police said that the individual who recorded and transmitted the video has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the Information Technology Act has been invoked.

Police said the accused began recording both on his mobile phone and questioned the woman for being with a man from a different religion while wearing a hijab.

