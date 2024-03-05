Consumers Disputes Forum Asks to Pay Compensation of Rs 43 Lakh for Medical Negligence

Secunderabad: The Telangana State Consumers Disputes Redressal Forum Monday ordered the Taraporewalla Nursing Home in East Marredpally to pay a compensation of Rs 43.50 lakh to a complainant, half of which in the name of the newborn girl, after the mother died after the delivery back in 2013.

The complainant K Hari Prasad from Kukatpally, and his wife, software engineers by profession. Prasad’s wife was admitted to the Taraporewalla Nursing Home as she went into labour on August 10, 2013, After being admitted, she gave birth to a girl by a normal delivery on August 11, 2013.



Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) and various bleeding issues were experienced by the mother. Though the noted it, the physicians assured Prasad there was nothing to be concerned about. The doctors advised him to bring two units of blood when he begged to have her transferred to a super specialised hospital. Upon receiving his blood, the physicians declared her dead.

Prasad then filed a complaint with the State Consumer Commission claiming that his wife died due to the negligence of the doctors and demanded a compensation of Rs.99 lakhs.

The hospital administration countered the allegation stating that although they had anticipated the delivery on August 28, but the patient had been admitted on August 8 and had delivered a premature child.

In an emergency situation, they asked the complaint Prasad to bring blood. Following the hearing of arguments, the panel ordered the nursing home to reimburse Rs. 43.50 lakh.

Commission chairperson in-charge Meena Ramanathan and members VV Seshubabu conducted an inquiry and issued a verdict on Monday. Advocate V Gourishankar Rao presented arguments on behalf of the petitioner.

"Does the treatment stop if the patient attendant is not available? Even if the attendant is not available, he has to cooperate in blood collection from the blood bank," the commission stated.