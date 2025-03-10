ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Siblings Need Rs 32 Cr To Fight Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Parents Appeal For Help

Bellampalli: Unlike others of their age, for Sahasra (7) and Mahavir (4) from Tekulabasti in Telangana's Bellampalli town, life has been anything but normal. Afflicted with a rare genetic disorder, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), these kids need constant care as they are unable to sit, stand or walk independently. Their condition has left their parents devastated, as the treatment cost is Rs 32 crore.

In 2021, Devini Krishnaveni and Kalyandas noticed their daughter, who was then three years old, standing up with difficulty, using her hands for support. Concerned, they took her to NIMS Hyderabad, where doctors confirmed SMA, a disease that weakens spinal muscles. Later, their son, Mahavir, too also diagnosed with the same disease.

Doctors have advised that each child requires an injection worth Rs 16 crore to treat the disease. However, Kalyandas earns only Rs 11,000 a month by working as a computer operator in Hyderabad while Krishnaveni, a trained nurse, stays home to care for her kids. The family has already incurred a debt of Rs 10 lakh for medicines and the treatment cost has become unaffordable.