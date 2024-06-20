ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: SI Arrested, Dismissed From Service For Raping Head Constable

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 20, 2024, 5:29 PM IST

Earlier in 2022, Bhavani Sen, who was then posted in Asifabad district, had been suspended for sexually harassing three constables. Sen, now in Kaleswaram police station has been dismissed from service on charges of raping the head constable of the same police station at gunpoint.

Accused SI Bhavani Sen (ETV Bharat Picture)

Bhupalapalli: A sub inspector (SI) of police of Kaleswaram police station, who was arrested on charges of raping a woman head constable, has been dismissed from service.

A case was registered against SI Bhavani Sen, posted in Mahadevpur mandal in Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district, based on the complaint of the head constable of the same police station.

The police personnal live in rooms allotted in a building in the area of the old police station near Lakshmi Pumphouse in Kaleswaram. On June 15, Sen, who lives in the second floor of the same building, barged into the complainant's room at around 1 am and raped her at gunpoint. He even threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

The constable, who was terrified, discussed the incident with her husband and then complained to the higher authorities on Tuesday. After which, a case was registered against Sen under relevant sections of the IPC.

The constable alleged that around 20 days ago, the SI had called her to his room and tried to rape her. She somehow managed to escape but slipped and fell while running away from the spot.

SP Kiran Khare has initiated an investigation into the incident along with SDPO Sampathrao. Three DSPs and five CIs have been questionned in this connection. The police seized the service revolver from the SI and arrested Sen at 1.30 pm on Tuesday. He was produced before the court yesterday morning and then sent to Karimnagar Jail. Also, Multizone-1 IG AV Ranganath issued an order dismissing Sen from service.

In the past too he was accused of sexually assalting three women constables. In July 2022, a case of sexual harassment was registered against Sen during his tenure as SI of Rebbena in Asifabad district. Following which, he had also been suspended

Responding to the case, IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said that the government will take legal action against the accused.

