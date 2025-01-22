ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Chops Body, Cooks And Throws Parts In Pond

A man killed his wife in Meerpet in Telangana's Rangareddy district and cooked her body parts in a cooker.

File photo of Venkata Madhvi, who was murdered (ETV Bharat)
Published : Jan 22, 2025, 10:22 PM IST

Meerpet: A man allegedly killed his wife, cut her body part into pieces and cooked it in a cooker in Meerpet in Rangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

"On January 18, the accused Guru Murthy along with his parents filed a complaint with the Meerpet police that his wife Venkata Madhavi had gone missing. A case was registered in this regard and we started an investigation," police said.

"We came to know that there was a quarrel between Guru Murthy and his wife Venkata Madhavi for the past few days. So we detained Gurumurthy and interrogated him. Gurumurthy then confessed to the crime. He admitted that he had killed his wife. He also admitted that he cut the dead bodies into pieces, cooked them in a cooker and then dumped them in the Jillela Guda pond," police added.

According to the police, currently, they are in the process of gathering evidence. "A search was made for traces of the dead body," they said.

It is understood that Guru Murthy previously served in the Indian Army and retired.

Police said that currently, Guru Murthy was working as a security guard in Kanchanbagh. He tied the knot with Venkata Madhavi 13 years ago and the couple had two children, who are residing in Dandupalli, Thupranpet.

The Meerpet Police said that the investigation in this case is underway.

