Telangana: SHE Cyber Lab Cracks Down On Dissemination Of Child Sexual Abuse Material; 22 Arrests Made In 3 Years

Hyderabad: The SHE (Safety Health and Environment) Cyber Lab, under the Telangana Women’s Safety Department, is spearheading efforts to combat the dissemination of Child Sexual Abuse Material (C-SAM) across India with 22 arrests made since its inception in 2021.

Key Findings

It is learnt that during the investigation, authorities discovered over 1,000 C-SAM videos stored on the accused’s cellphone. Analysis revealed that 46 individuals had purchased these videos from the accused. Acting on intelligence from SHE Cyber Lab, police across 13 states have made significant strides in curbing such crimes.

Achievements

Since its inception in 2021, SHE Cyber Lab has achieved the following milestones:

Since its inception in 2021, SHE Cyber Lab has achieved the following milestones: Flagged and filtered 300 suspicious profiles.

Uncovered intelligence on 180 C-SAM cases.

Shared 48 profiles with police across 13 states.

Registered 20 FIRs and facilitated 22 arrests.

Cybercrime Detection Tools and Methods

The SHE Cyber Lab utilizes advanced Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) tools and closely monitors suspicious activities online including peer-to-peer apps like Telegram etc.

In the Birbhum case:

The accused had stored over 1,000 C-SAM videos.

He operated Telegram (a peer-to-peer app) group to sell these videos.

Payments were made through gateways such as PhonePe and Paytm.

Nationwide Collaboration

SHE Cyber Lab works with law enforcement across India, providing cyber advocacy, capacity-building, and investigation support to combat cybercrimes.

Global Implications

Viewing or distributing C-SAM is a severe offense under global and national laws. Through relentless surveillance and cross-state collaboration, SHE Cyber Lab ensures offenders are identified and brought to justice, setting a strong precedent against online exploitation.