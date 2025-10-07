ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Sets New Record in Land Auction, Bags Rs 177 Crore Per Acre in Rayadurgam

Hyderabad: The real estate boom in Hyderabad has reached staggering new heights with government land in Rayadurgam, fetching a record Rs 177 crore per acre, the highest ever in Telangana.

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) conducted an e-auction for 18.67 acres of prime government land in the upscale Rayadurgam area, located near Gachibowli and Hi-Tech City, a zone dominated by high-rise towers, tech parks and major corporate hubs.

Out of the total land, 11 acres (Plot No. 19, Survey No. 83/1) and 7.67 acres (Plot No. 15A2) were put up for auction with the upset price fixed at Rs 101 crore per acre. On Monday, MSN Laboratories secured 7.67 acres at Rs 177 crore per acre, attracting Rs 1,357.59 crore to the state exchequer.

In the second e-auction for 11 acres, Prestige Rirority acquired the land at Rs 141.5 crore per acre, contributing another Rs 1,556.5 crore.

Taking into account the stamp duty and registration fees, the total revenue from the 18.67 acres stands at Rs 3,135 crore, marking the highest price ever recorded in a government land auction in Telangana.

Rayadurgam’s strategic location between Hi-Tech City and Gachibowli has made it one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after investment zones. The area enjoys excellent connectivity to the Miyapur Metro, Outer Ring Road and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.