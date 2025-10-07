Telangana Sets New Record in Land Auction, Bags Rs 177 Crore Per Acre in Rayadurgam
In 2017, plot in Rayadurgam was sold for Rs 42.59 crore per acre and in 2022, price rose to Rs 100.75 crore.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: The real estate boom in Hyderabad has reached staggering new heights with government land in Rayadurgam, fetching a record Rs 177 crore per acre, the highest ever in Telangana.
The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) conducted an e-auction for 18.67 acres of prime government land in the upscale Rayadurgam area, located near Gachibowli and Hi-Tech City, a zone dominated by high-rise towers, tech parks and major corporate hubs.
Out of the total land, 11 acres (Plot No. 19, Survey No. 83/1) and 7.67 acres (Plot No. 15A2) were put up for auction with the upset price fixed at Rs 101 crore per acre. On Monday, MSN Laboratories secured 7.67 acres at Rs 177 crore per acre, attracting Rs 1,357.59 crore to the state exchequer.
In the second e-auction for 11 acres, Prestige Rirority acquired the land at Rs 141.5 crore per acre, contributing another Rs 1,556.5 crore.
Taking into account the stamp duty and registration fees, the total revenue from the 18.67 acres stands at Rs 3,135 crore, marking the highest price ever recorded in a government land auction in Telangana.
Rayadurgam’s strategic location between Hi-Tech City and Gachibowli has made it one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after investment zones. The area enjoys excellent connectivity to the Miyapur Metro, Outer Ring Road and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.
With a strong potential for IT, ITES, commercial, life sciences, healthcare, education, residential, hospitality, retail, and entertainment sectors, investors were willing to pay a premium price.
Notably, in 2017, 2.84 acres in Rayadurgam was sold for Rs 42.59 crore per acre and in 2022, the Neopolis auction at Kokapet set a record at Rs 100.75 crore per acre. The new Rs 177 crore per acre benchmark in Rayadurgam represents a 75 percent increase, reaffirming Hyderabad’s position as one of India’s most attractive investment destinations.
TSIIC managing director Shashanka called the auction a milestone in the state’s growth trajectory. "The record price garnered in Rayadurgam Knowledge City is a testament to investor confidence in Hyderabad’s future. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Telangana is building a transparent, business-friendly and growth-oriented ecosystem. The auction was conducted transparently in partnership with JLL India and MSTC," he said.
Meanwhile, residential land prices in Chintal (Qutbullapur) have also reached new highs. In an open auction held on Monday, one HIG open plot of 513 square yards fetched Rs 1.14 lakh per square yard, against an upset price of Rs 80,000. Another plot was purchased at Rs 1 lakh per square yard.
In total, 18 open plots and 4 flats were auctioned, generating revenue of Rs 44.24 crore for the Telangana Housing Board, said Vice Chairman V P Gautam. The average price per square yard stood at Rs 91,947, with participation from 27 bidders.
