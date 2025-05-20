'100-Plus And Counting': Health Mantra Of Seethamma Rooted In Moderate Diet And Simple Living

Chintakani: At the age of 104, Yalamaddi Seethamma is still as young as ever - healthy, active, and optimistic. A resident of Lachchagudem village, Khammam district, Telangana, Seethamma stands as a shining example of longevity, agility, and vitality. The mantra of her long, healthy life has been a balanced lifestyle marked by a moderate diet, regular physical activity, a stress-free mind, and strong family bonding.

Born as a third child of Thotakuri Venkatabuchayya and Ananthamma, the centenarian Seethamma has witnessed four generations in her big family. Along with her husband Rajayya, she raised and nurtured their five children while managing 50 acres of farmland, cultivating sorghum, maize, chili, and pearl millet. Seethamma's hard work in the fields was matched by her dedication at home, raising a large family that is now well-settled.

Seethamma celebrated her 104th birthday surrounded by 25 family members, and she affectionately called everyone by name, sharing memories, stories and laughter. A health enthusiast by nature, she has never been hospitalized in living memory, enduring only occasional knee pain that she manages with medication. Even at this advanced age, her digestion remains excellent, and her memory is sharp as ever.

The centenarian lives with her son and continues to maintain her independence by cooking her own meals, supported lovingly by her daughters, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren who bring fresh vegetables. At the same time, she eagerly awaits family visits during festivals like Dussehra and Sankranti, when she joyfully gathers her grandchildren to share home-cooked rice balls and warm conversations.

Seethamma credits her robust health to a lifestyle shaped by traditional foods jowar, corn, and pearl millet that fueled her early years. Her daily routine includes two idlis for breakfast, rice for lunch, and a moderate dinner before 6 pm. Above everything else, “Never getting upset” is her key to happiness and health, she says. Her life is a testament to the power of simple living, balanced nutrition, and close family bonds, and an inspiration for all.