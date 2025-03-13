ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Schools To Operate Half-Day From March 15 To April 23

Hyderabad: Starting March 15, all government, aided and private schools in Telangana will function on a half-day schedule, as per orders from the School Education Department. Schools will function from 8 AM to 12:30 PM until April 23. In government schools, students will receive lunch at 12:30 PM before being sent home.

The Director of School Education clarified that special classes will continue for Class X students preparing for public exams. Schools serving as SSC examination centres will remain open from 1 PM to 5 PM. April 23 marks the final day of the 2024–25 academic year, with half-day schedules continuing until then.