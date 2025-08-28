Telangana Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rains, Trains Cancelled

Hyderabad: Holiday has been declared in schools across many districts of Telangana on Thursday as heavy rainfall lashed parts of the state under a low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

The district education officers have ordered all schools to remain closed in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Kamareddy and Medak districts. To compensate for this holiday, the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district school authorities have decided to remain operational on the second Saturday of next month.

Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in several areas with many rivers overflowing. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed for rehabilitation and relief operations in Kamareddy and Nirmala districts.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of the state's flood-hit areas today. State chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao reviewed the relief and rescue measures during a teleconference with collectors of Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal and Sircilla last night.

Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed concern over the difficulties faced by people due to heavy rains and floods. He spoke to party leaders in flood-affected areas and ordered them to be available at their respective areas and take relief materials to the flooded areas. He also directed KT Rama Rao to ensure that party ranks take relief measures as per need.

Meanwhile, many railway tracks were washed away due to the rains, causing severe disruptions to train movement. The South Central Railway has cancelled many trains and few others were diverted. On Wednesday, trains on routes, including Karimnagar-Kacheguda, Kacheguda-Nizamabad, Kacheguda-Medak, Medak-Kacheguda, Bodhan-Kacheguda and Adilabad-Tirupati, were cancelled while services remained suspended on Nizamabad-Kacheguda route on Thursday, officials said. Many trains were also cancelled on Mahabubnagar-Kacheguda and Shadnagar-Kacheguda routes.

Train services were also disrupted due to overflooding in Kamareddy-Bikanoor-Talamadla and Akanpet-Medak routes. Officials said helpline numbers have been issued over train cancellations.

Helpline numbers: