Telangana Rural Local Body Polls Begin Today As SEC Proceeds Amid Pending Case On OBC Reservations

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday announced that the rural local body elections in Telangana will begin on Thursday, as the High Court did not issue any stay orders on the matter of OBC reservations. After consulting the Advocate General and reviewing the legal situation, the Commission decided to continue with the poll schedule as planned.

In the first phase, elections for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) seats will be held in two stages, followed by Gram Panchayat elections in three phases. District-wise notifications for the first phase of MPTC and ZPTC elections will be issued on Thursday.

The process of receiving nominations for 292 ZPTC and 2,963 MPTC seats across 53 revenue divisions in 31 districts will start simultaneously. Nominations will be accepted daily from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm until October 11. The scrutiny of nominations and release of the eligible list will take place on October 12, followed by the withdrawal of nominations on October 15. Polling is scheduled for October 23, and the counting of votes will be held on November 11.

Following the adjournment of the court hearing on Wednesday, the SEC held a video conference with district collectors, instructing them to issue notifications and ensure a transparent and secure conduct of the elections.

State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini directed officials to ensure that every nomination includes full details of the candidate’s deposit, criminal record, assets, liabilities, and educational qualifications.