Telangana's GSDP Grows At 10 Percent in FY25, Per Capita Income At 9.6: Socio Economic Outlook

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presents the State Budget 2025 in the state Legislative Assembly, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. State Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is also seen on the right. ( ANI )

Hyderabad: Telangana has witnessed significant economic progress in fiscal 2024-25, recording a 10 percent growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices valued at Rs 16.12 lakh, according to the Socio Economic Outlook for 2025 tabled in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

The southern state's per capita income for 2024-25 at current prices is estimated at Rs 3.79 lakh, growing at 9.6 per cent and indicating an overall improvement in living standards, employment opportunities and economic development, the Economic Outlook said.

"The state’s economy has witnessed robust expansion, particularly in the IT sector, driven by strategic budgetary allocations for industry and technology," the Economic Outlook said.

Telangana also recorded the highest share of State Own Tax Revenue (SOTR), amounting to 88 per cent of its total tax revenue for the period from April to November, the Economic Outlook noted.