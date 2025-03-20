Telangana's GSDP Grows At 10 Percent in FY25, Per Capita Income At 9.6: Socio Economic Outlook

Hyderabad: Telangana has witnessed significant economic progress in fiscal 2024-25, recording a 10 percent growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices valued at Rs 16.12 lakh, according to the Socio Economic Outlook for 2025 tabled in the State Assembly on Wednesday.
The southern state's per capita income for 2024-25 at current prices is estimated at Rs 3.79 lakh, growing at 9.6 per cent and indicating an overall improvement in living standards, employment opportunities and economic development, the Economic Outlook said.
"The state’s economy has witnessed robust expansion, particularly in the IT sector, driven by strategic budgetary allocations for industry and technology," the Economic Outlook said.
Telangana also recorded the highest share of State Own Tax Revenue (SOTR), amounting to 88 per cent of its total tax revenue for the period from April to November, the Economic Outlook noted.
The service sector, the Outlook says, remains the major contributor to state's economy, amounting to 66.3 per cent of the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) in FY25 at Rs 9.8 lakh crore. On the health front, Telangana increased the health insurance limit under Rajiv Aarogyasri from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per family annually.
Information Technology continues to be the largest employer, accounting for 42.7 per cent employment, followed by secondary sector (22.5 per cent) and tertiary sector (34.8 per cent).
As per the Economic Outlook, 97 per cent deliveries in the landlocked state are occurring in health facilities for safer childbirth and improved maternal and neonatal healthcare outcomes. Telangana has made significant progress in environmental conservation, with forest cover spanning 27,688 sq km, accounting for 25 per cent of the state’s geographical area, surpassing the national average of 24 per cent, said the Economic Outlook.