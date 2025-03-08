Telangana’s Ranjith Recognised Among World’s Top Ethical Hackers, Trains Thousands In Cybersecurity

Hyderabad: In an era where cybercrime is on the rise, Ranjith Edlakanti, a young ethical hacker from Kamareddy district, Telangana, is working tirelessly to combat digital threats. While most people his age are busy with careers and relationships, Ranjith is making a name for himself by educating thousands on cybersecurity. His efforts have earned him a spot in the prestigious ‘Feedspot’ list of the top 35 ethical hacking influencers worldwide, making him the only person from the Telugu states to receive this recognition.
A Passion Turned into a Mission
Ranjith's journey into ethical hacking began in childhood when he was fascinated by video games and in-game rewards. His curiosity about how digital systems function led him to attend cybersecurity workshops. A professor at IIT Hyderabad introduced him to ethical hacking, and from there, he pursued a certified ethical hacker course.
Training Thousands in Cybersecurity
For the past three years, Ranjith has been conducting cybersecurity workshops and has trained over 18,000 individuals so far. He has also collaborated with the Telangana Cybercrime Police on several cases and has taught students at top institutions like IIT Madras, IIT Hyderabad and NIT.
Through his initiative, ‘Hackers Unschool’, he conducts free workshops to educate people about:
- How hackers steal personal and corporate information.
- Ways to protect digital data from cyber threats.
- Practical cybersecurity techniques.
Additionally, he offers paid courses on AI, blockchain technology and ethical hacking, helping aspiring professionals secure high-paying jobs in this field.
A Social Media Educator
After initially creating cybersecurity awareness videos on YouTube, Ranjith faced setbacks when his channel was removed. Undeterred, he shifted to Instagram in 2021, posting practical videos explaining how cybercriminals operate. His content has received a huge response, making him one of the most followed ethical hackers in India.
Bridging the Ethical Hacking Gap in India
With companies and governments increasingly digitizing information, the need for ethical hackers is greater than ever. However, India lacks sufficient experts in this field. Through his initiatives, Ranjith aims to bridge this gap by training more cybersecurity professionals and spreading awareness. His inspiring journey proves that with passion and dedication, one can not only fight cybercrime, but also empower others to do the same.
