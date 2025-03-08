ETV Bharat / state

Telangana’s Ranjith Recognised Among World’s Top Ethical Hackers, Trains Thousands In Cybersecurity

Hyderabad: In an era where cybercrime is on the rise, Ranjith Edlakanti, a young ethical hacker from Kamareddy district, Telangana, is working tirelessly to combat digital threats. While most people his age are busy with careers and relationships, Ranjith is making a name for himself by educating thousands on cybersecurity. His efforts have earned him a spot in the prestigious ‘Feedspot’ list of the top 35 ethical hacking influencers worldwide, making him the only person from the Telugu states to receive this recognition.

A Passion Turned into a Mission

Ranjith's journey into ethical hacking began in childhood when he was fascinated by video games and in-game rewards. His curiosity about how digital systems function led him to attend cybersecurity workshops. A professor at IIT Hyderabad introduced him to ethical hacking, and from there, he pursued a certified ethical hacker course.

Training Thousands in Cybersecurity

For the past three years, Ranjith has been conducting cybersecurity workshops and has trained over 18,000 individuals so far. He has also collaborated with the Telangana Cybercrime Police on several cases and has taught students at top institutions like IIT Madras, IIT Hyderabad and NIT.

Through his initiative, ‘Hackers Unschool’, he conducts free workshops to educate people about: