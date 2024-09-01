9 Killed in Telangana Heavy Rains; Road Links with Andhra Pradesh Cut Off, IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ In Many Districts

Heavy rains have disrupted the train traffic in Telangana, resulting in stoppage, cancellation and diversion of several trains, officials said on Sunday. (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: At least 9 people died in various incidents as moderate to heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, flooding low-lying areas and disrupting road connections between villages. The state government declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Hyderabad district and other affected parts on Monday as a precautionary measure.

All roads between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh got waterlogged, bringing the movement of vehicles between the two states to a halt. Chimiryala river is overflowing at Ramapuram on the Telangana-AP border. Flood water is flowing heavily downstream from Kodada. Water has reached the national highway at Nallabandagudem. Due to this, heavy vehicles were stopped at the interstate check post. An RTC bus got stuck in the Paleru river at Nallabandagudem and the 30 passengers travelling in it were rescued.

Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that several people died in the rain related incidents. At least five people died due to heavy rains in Warangal District. A father and his daughter, an agronomist in Raipur, washed away in a car in the flood in Singareni Mandal. An old woman from Mandapally of Warangal district died when the wall collapsed. A man from Kalvapalli village of Tadwai mandal died when he was swept away by the flood while he was taking cattle to Mota. Another man from Parakala village went fishing in the pond and drowned to death.

On the other hand, a couple was washed away by the floodwaters in the Paleru stream at Nayakan Gudem in Khammam district. Two dead bodies were found in flood water in Kodada of Suryapet district. Several cars, autos, and two-wheelers were washed away due to heavy rain at night. Today people found a dead body in the car. Resident Ravi's dead body was found in a washed-away car. Venkateshwarlu, a teacher from Srinivasa Nagar in Kodada, got lost in the flood while going home on a bike on Saturday night. His dead body was found in the flood water today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh red alert in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Khammam Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahbubabad, Jangaon, Suryapet districts till September 2.

Traffic Disrupted: Heavy rains have disrupted the train traffic in Telangana, resulting in stoppage, cancellation and diversion of several trains, officials said on Sunday. As many as 24 trains were stopped on the Vijayawada-Kazipet route as the track was flooded with water overflowing from lakes and streams at few places.

Officials said 30 trains were cancelled in Vijayawada division. The railway track was damaged at a few places in Mahabubabad district in Telangana due to flood water.

In response to the severe weather forecast, with a red alert issued, the Met Centre has predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated locations in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, and other districts on Sunday."

High Rainfall: The Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) has released the details of rainfall from 8.30 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday. Huzurnagar of Suryapet district recorded the highest rainfall of 299.8 mm. After that, 298.0 mm of rain was recorded in Inugurti of Mahabubabad district and 297.8 mm of rain in Chilukur of Suryapet district, TGDPS said.

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging over the tracks at several South Central Railway (SCR) locations, 30 trains were canceled, and 25 were diverted. A portion of gravel under the railway track near Kesamudram in Mahabubabad district was washed away due to floodwaters, stranding passengers on a train at Kesamudram railway station.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in several areas, including Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagital, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, and surrounding districts, IMD said in its statement.

Depression: “The depression over north Andhra and south Odisha coasts moved northwestwards with a speed of 10 Kmph during the past 6 hours, crossed north Andhra Pradesh & south Odisha coasts near Kalingapatnam between 12.30 am and 2.30 am on September 1. It lay centered at 2.30 am over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh near latitude 18.4°N and longitude 83.5°E, about 70 km west of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 80 km north-northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 170 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha),” IMD said in its statement.

As per the Telangana State Development & Planning Society (TGDPS), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area received heavy rainfall in several circles, with Hayathnagar recording the highest cumulative average rainfall of 18.5 mm, followed by Saroornagar at 17.5 mm and Secunderabad at 16.2 mm, as of Saturday 8.30 PM. The GHMC issued a red alert in the city limits.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari instructed district collectors to ensure safety measures across the state over the next two days after the IMD released its statement. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been stationed in Hyderabad and Vijayawada and can be deployed if any case of emergency arises.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy chalked out a proactive plan to evacuate people from flood-affected areas. He urged all government departments to remain vigilant due to the heavy rains and to implement measures to avoid any incidents.

Authorities have instructed parents to closely monitor weather warnings and look after their children carefully as kids require special attention in such situations.

Submergence: Due to torrential rains, many areas in the joint Khammam district were submerged. Munneru Pond has created chaos in the city of Khammam. Many colonies were caught in the flood. Rajiv Grihakalpa Colony was inundated by the Munneru flood. A family was trapped in the apartment there. Among those trapped are a woman and an elderly woman along with children. A house in Venkateswara Nagar was surrounded by flood. Seven victims climbed onto the house and waited for help. Many houses were submerged in water in the Ganeshnagar and Danawaigudem areas.

An RTC bus got stuck in flood water in the suburb of Venkatapuram, Nekkonda mandal of Warangal district. The incident took place while traveling from Vemulawada to Mahabubabad on Saturday night. As a result, about 40 passengers stayed in it all night. They informed relatives and authorities to save them. The District Collector reached the village after learning about this. The passengers were rescued with the help of a tractor and taken to the village government school. CM Revanth Reddy held a teleconference with top officials and ordered a holiday for tomorrow for educational institutions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took cognizance the heavy rains in Telangana and the situation in Khammam district. In response, Amit Shah ordered officials to send a total of 9 NDRF teams, 3 each from Chennai, Vizag, and Assam to Telangana.