Telangana Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert At Multiple Locations; 4 Days of Heavy Showers Predicted

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in Telangana on Thursday. It also said in its statement that 'heavy' to 'very heavy rainfall' can be expected at isolated places in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in Telangana on Thursday.
enkatapuram in Mulugu district witnessed 56.5 mm of rain in the last 16.5 hours (ANI)

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu on Thursday after torrential rains causing catastrophic flooding across Telangana stopped briefly.

The agency forecasted four days of heavy rains across various districts of Telangana. Telangana is expected to experience very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls on Thursday, said IMD in its statement. Hyderabad will experience rains and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds in all zones of the city until Sunday, September 8.

The flow of water in Musi saw a significant rise due to heavy rains in upper areas, overflowing of which led to the disruption of the road connection between Bollepally and Sangem. Police also set up barricades on both sides of the low-level bridge not allowing the vehicles on Bollepally-Sangam road.

"A cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and the neighbourhood is currently located over north coastal AP and the neighbourhood between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level," the IMD stated. A low-pressure area is expected to form over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal around Thursday, the statement mentioned.

Current Situation: Venkatapuram in Mulugu district witnessed 56.5 mm of rain in the last 16.5 hours, followed by Moinabad in Rangareddy district at 54.5 mm as of Thursday. Hyderabad witnessed moderate to heavy rains late on Wednesday with Nampally recording 756.7 mm of rainfall compared to the normal 480.8 mm—a 57 percent increase.

CM's Plea: On Tuesday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the flood-affected Mahabubabad district to interact with victims and assess the damage caused there. Demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi declare the situation a 'national calamity', he urged the PM to release Rs 5,438 crore as temporary relief towards losses suffered by Telangana.

He also announced immediate cash assistance of Rs 10,000 to each of the flood-affected families and sought Rs 5 lakh for construction per house under the PM Awas Yojana.

Monsoon Data: Since it arrived at the fag end of May, the monsoon has continued to bring incessant rains all over India. June passed by with a deficit of nearly -11 per cent, July (+9 per cent) and August (+15.7 per cent) witnessed above-normal rains – higher than the IMD's forecast.

TAGGED:

