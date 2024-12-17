Telangana Police Honoured For Exemplary Management of Ganesh Idol Immersion Ceremony Through AI & GIS

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police has earned global recognition, winning the prestigious Digital Engineering Award for use of advanced technology in managing the massive Ganesh idol immersion ceremony. The award was jointly presented by Information Services Group (ISG) and CNBC-TV18 under the auspices of L&T, during a ceremony held in Dallas, USA.
On Monday, the Telangana Police shared this news and highlighted how the combination of Geographical Information System (GIS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) played a pivotal role in ensuring the safety, sustainability and smooth immersion of nearly 150 lakh Lord Ganesh idols across Hyderabad. The entire police team and Command Control Centre has garnered praises for the hassle-free management of the immersion ceremony.
Telangana Police wins the Top Sustainability Initiative award at the #DigitalEngineeringAwards in Dallas!Their use of GIS & AI during Ganesh Chaturthi ensured safety & sustainability for 150K+ idol immersions.— Telangana Police (@TelanganaCOPs) December 16, 2024
Kudos to the Command Control Centre & team! #TelanganaPolice pic.twitter.com/cVbT5vnzeM
As per reports, Telangana Police ensured that all the Ganesh idols were geo-tagged and the entire immersion ceremony was carried out smoothly under constant CCTV and drone surveillance.
Innovative Technological Measures
- Geo-Tagging: All idols were geo-tagged for real-time tracking.
- CCTV And Drone Surveillance: A network of 733 CCTVs and drone cameras strategically monitored the key areas.
- Massive Workforce: Around 25,000 police personnel and 15,000 municipal staff were deployed to oversee the operation for successful implementation of the technology.
Global Competition
The Telangana Police emerged victorious in the digital engineering category, surpassing 230 nominations from around the world which showcased most innovative projects and initiatives in the realm of digital technologies and engineering. The awards also recognised the contributions of the individuals who are at the heart of this transformative model.
The applications were evaluated by a panel of experts including Jim Austin, Professor at Wharton Business School; Marcus Kaufman, Professor at Brown University; and Neil Sethi from Coventry University.
Commending the entire team, VV Srinivasa Rao, Additional DG of Telangana Police Computer Services, said, “This award stands as a testimony to the state police's dedication to efficient public service and technological excellence as well.”
