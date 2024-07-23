ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Police Combing Team Stranded In Forest, Rescued By Helicopter

Wajedu (Telangana): A team of the state police personnel, who got stranded due to heavy rains during a combing operation in the forests of Telangana-Chhattisgarh border areas, were rescued and brought back to Mandapaka in Wazedu mandal.

The police personnel were rescued by a helicopter from the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border and shifted to the district hospital for medical attention. The streams and rivers have been overflowing due to heavy rains that have been lashing the state for the last four days.

According to police, the team had gone into the forests for a combing operation a week ago. On their way back to the base, the police personnel faced difficulty in crossing the overflowing streams. Resulting which, they got stranded in the dense forests.

With a lot of difficulty, they somehow managed to reach the Wajedu mandal of Mulugu district on the border of Telangana and informed the district police. After which, a special helicopter was immediately arranged for bringing back the stranded police personnel. They were airlifted from the border and brought to Mandapaka in Wajedu mandal.