ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Police Combing Team Stranded In Forest, Rescued By Helicopter

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 23, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

The team had gone to the forest for a combing operation a week ago and was returning when the police personnel got stuck due to the overflowing streams. A helicopter rescued them and they have been admitted to the district hospital.

Telangana Police Combing Team Stranded In Forest, Rescued By Helicopter
Rescue operation (ETV Bharat Photo)

Wajedu (Telangana): A team of the state police personnel, who got stranded due to heavy rains during a combing operation in the forests of Telangana-Chhattisgarh border areas, were rescued and brought back to Mandapaka in Wazedu mandal.

The police personnel were rescued by a helicopter from the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border and shifted to the district hospital for medical attention. The streams and rivers have been overflowing due to heavy rains that have been lashing the state for the last four days.

According to police, the team had gone into the forests for a combing operation a week ago. On their way back to the base, the police personnel faced difficulty in crossing the overflowing streams. Resulting which, they got stranded in the dense forests.

With a lot of difficulty, they somehow managed to reach the Wajedu mandal of Mulugu district on the border of Telangana and informed the district police. After which, a special helicopter was immediately arranged for bringing back the stranded police personnel. They were airlifted from the border and brought to Mandapaka in Wajedu mandal.

Some of the police personnel fell ill and many got sores on their feet after being drenched in the rain for a long time. Those who were unable to walk were assisted by their colleagues to special buses that took them to the district hospital in Mulugu for treatment.

Read more

9 Pilgrims Killed, 33 Injured After Terror Attack on Bus in Reasi; Combing Operation Launched

Wajedu (Telangana): A team of the state police personnel, who got stranded due to heavy rains during a combing operation in the forests of Telangana-Chhattisgarh border areas, were rescued and brought back to Mandapaka in Wazedu mandal.

The police personnel were rescued by a helicopter from the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border and shifted to the district hospital for medical attention. The streams and rivers have been overflowing due to heavy rains that have been lashing the state for the last four days.

According to police, the team had gone into the forests for a combing operation a week ago. On their way back to the base, the police personnel faced difficulty in crossing the overflowing streams. Resulting which, they got stranded in the dense forests.

With a lot of difficulty, they somehow managed to reach the Wajedu mandal of Mulugu district on the border of Telangana and informed the district police. After which, a special helicopter was immediately arranged for bringing back the stranded police personnel. They were airlifted from the border and brought to Mandapaka in Wajedu mandal.

Some of the police personnel fell ill and many got sores on their feet after being drenched in the rain for a long time. Those who were unable to walk were assisted by their colleagues to special buses that took them to the district hospital in Mulugu for treatment.

Read more

9 Pilgrims Killed, 33 Injured After Terror Attack on Bus in Reasi; Combing Operation Launched

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

COMBING TEAM STRANDED IN FORESTHELICOPTER RESCUEDSTRANDED DUE TO HEAVY RAINSPOLICE TEAM STRANDED GETS RESCUED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.