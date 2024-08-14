ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Police’s Chaduvu Yadaiah awarded with President’s Medal for Gallantry

New Delhi: A total of 1,037 personnel of police, fire, home guard & civil defence (HG&CD) and correctional services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals for 2024 on the eve of the 78th Independence Day on Wednesday.

Chaduvu Yadaiah, Head Constable of Telangana Police is the only personnel who has been awarded with the President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) for showing rare gallantry in the case of robbery that occurred on July 25, 2022.

Announcing the awards, the home ministry said that among the personnel receiving gallantry medals, PMG has been awarded to Chaduvu Yadaiah, Head Constable of Telangana Police who showed rare gallantry in the case of robbery.

Giving details, the home ministry said that two notorious individuals Ishan Niranjan Neelamnalli and Rahul who were involved in chain snatching and arms dealing were apprehended on July 26, 2022.

The criminal duo viciously attacked Yadaiah with a knife and repeatedly stabbed him in several parts of his body including chest, back, left hands and stomach causing bleeding with injuries. “Despite severe injuries, Yadaiah managed to catch and hold on them, resulting in their apprehension. He was hospitalized for 17 days,” the ministry said.

As many as 213 personnel have been awarded the Medal for Gallantry (GM). Out of which, 208 GM have been awarded to Police Personnel including 31 personnel from J&K Police, 17 personnel each from Uttar Pradesh & Maharashtra, 15 personnel from Chhattisgarh, 12 from Madhya Pradesh, 07 personnel each from Jharkhand, Punjab & Telangana, 52 personnel from CRPF, 14 personnel from SSB, 10 personnel from CISF, 06 personnel from BSF and the remaining police personnel from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.