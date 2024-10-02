Telangana Police Arrest 27 Cyber Thugs Involved In Over 2000 Frauds From Rajasthan

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TCSB) has successfully arrested 27 cyber thugs involved in 2,223 frauds across India during a 15-day operation in Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.
Among those arrested include Luckan Arora and Om Harisharanam, who are linked to 194 and 177 cases respectively. Authorities have also seized 31 cell phones, 37 SIM cards, 13 ATM cards, seven cheque books, and two hard disks, revealing their connection to foreign cybercrime gangs.
Investigation Based on Bank Account Details
The investigation was initiated after tracing bank accounts, where cybercriminals had transferred funds extorted from victims. Four special teams, led by DSPs Suryaprakash, Phaninder, and Venugopal Reddy, conducted searches in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Nagaur districts of Rajasthan.
SP Devender Singh and DSPs KVM Prasad and Harikrishna, provided detailed information from Hyderabad using cell phone tower locations of the accused. Of the 60 suspects identified, 27 were apprehended and brought to Hyderabad under transit warrants.
Urging the public to be vigilant, TGCSB director Shikha Goyal said, "Don't trust unknown callers offering investment advice or sending online advertisements. If in doubt, call 1930 or send a mail to cybercrime.gov.in. If one loses money and a complaint is filed within the 24 hours of the incident, there is a chance to recover the amount."
Foreign Gangs and the Golden Triangle
Investigations hint that these cybercrimes were orchestrated by foreign gangs, particularly from the Golden Triangle region comprising Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar. These gangs reportedly lure Indian youths with job offers to coerce them into committing cyber fraud.
Stolen funds are siphoned off through various accounts, with a significant portion converted into cryptocurrency and transferred abroad, often involving Chinese networks.
Rs 11.01 crore suspicious transactions identified
The arrested cybercriminals had opened 29 bank accounts in their names and cash transactions amounting to Rs 11.01 crore was traced in these accounts with Rs 9 crore linked to 189 cases registered in Telangana alone. The accused included agents, students, small traders, private contractors, gym trainers and data entry operators.
