Telangana Plant Explosion: Immediate Compensation Given To Families Of Missing Workers; CM Orders Swift Relief Measures

Sangareddy: The families of eight workers missing after the deadly explosion at Sigachi Industries in Pashamilaram Patancheru mandal in Telangana's Sangareddy have been provided compensation from the government.

Each affected family was handed a cheque for Rs 15 lakh, along with Rs 10,000 towards transportation expenses. The compensation was distributed under the supervision of Sangareddy Additional Collector Chandrashekhar, who stated that the remaining financial aid will be disbursed after three months, in accordance with government guidelines.

Though rescue efforts have been ongoing for the past ten days, officials fear that the missing workers may have also succumbed to the blast.

Massive Toll and DNA Identification Efforts

So far, the death toll has reached 44, and 14 injured workers continue to receive treatment at various hospitals. Rescue teams have retrieved 70 body parts from the blast site, out of which 67 have been processed for DNA testing, with three more samples sent on Wednesday for further identification.

Chief Minister Steps In

Following the horrific industrial accident, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to ensure immediate financial assistance is extended to the families of all victims, including those still unaccounted for. Sources say the Chief Minister personally spoke with factory representatives regarding the relief measures and emphasized the need for prompt compensation.

The government has reportedly instructed Sigachi industry management to ensure ₹1 crore is provided to the families of each deceased worker. It is learned that ₹35 crore has already been released by the company. However, both officials and industry management have declined to comment further on the matter.