Telangana Phone Tapping Case: Leaders' Aides Were Also Under Surveillance

Investigation has revealed that apart from political leaders, their family and aides were also under surveillance by the SIB under its former chief Prabhakar Rao.

Former SIB Chief Prabhakar Rao
Former SIB Chief Prabhakar Rao (File Photo) (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 25, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST

Hyderabad: The phone tapping case involving the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) has taken a disturbing turn. The ongoing SIT investigation has revealed that the former OSD of SIB, Prabhakar Rao, went far beyond tapping just political leaders; his team also monitored the phones of their followers, personal assistants, drivers, and even household staff.

In shocking findings, it has come to light that while leaders like Revanth Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and Etala Rajender were all subject to this surveillance, the tapping extended beyond, including family members.

For instance, while monitoring Revanth Reddy, the team also tapped the phones of his brother Kondal Reddy and Kondal’s close aides Subhash Reddy and Kapil. In Bandi Sanjay’s case, his followers, Boynapalli Praveen Rao and Tirupati, were under surveillance.

In Etala Rajender’s case, the surveillance extended to a phone registered in his son Nithin’s name, though it was used by Rajender himself. Additionally, phones linked to Jamuna Hatcheries, run by his wife, Jamuna, were tapped. Even Gopal Reddy, a former DGP of Jammu & Kashmir and a relative of Rajender, was monitored.

When it comes to Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, around 40 employees of his family-run companies were reportedly under electronic surveillance. The probe also found that several other leaders, including Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, former MLAs Mynampally Hanmantha Rao and KS Ratnam, were similarly tracked. Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy was also under watch.

Thousands of Phones Tapped During BRS Rule

The SIT found that 4,013 phone numbers were under surveillance between November 15 and 30, 2023. Of these, 618 numbers were specifically given by the SIB for political tapping. Notably, BJP leaders too were on this list.

Those targeted included former Medak MLA Padma Devender Reddy, former Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy, and former Station Ghanpur MLA Tatikonda Rajaiah. The investigation also found that IAS officers Ronald Ross and Gautam were not spared either. The SIT continues to investigate the full extent of the phone tapping network orchestrated under Prabhakar Rao's leadership.

