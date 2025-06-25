ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Phone Tapping Case: Leaders' Aides Were Also Under Surveillance

Hyderabad: The phone tapping case involving the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) has taken a disturbing turn. The ongoing SIT investigation has revealed that the former OSD of SIB, Prabhakar Rao, went far beyond tapping just political leaders; his team also monitored the phones of their followers, personal assistants, drivers, and even household staff.

In shocking findings, it has come to light that while leaders like Revanth Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and Etala Rajender were all subject to this surveillance, the tapping extended beyond, including family members.

For instance, while monitoring Revanth Reddy, the team also tapped the phones of his brother Kondal Reddy and Kondal’s close aides Subhash Reddy and Kapil. In Bandi Sanjay’s case, his followers, Boynapalli Praveen Rao and Tirupati, were under surveillance.

In Etala Rajender’s case, the surveillance extended to a phone registered in his son Nithin’s name, though it was used by Rajender himself. Additionally, phones linked to Jamuna Hatcheries, run by his wife, Jamuna, were tapped. Even Gopal Reddy, a former DGP of Jammu & Kashmir and a relative of Rajender, was monitored.

When it comes to Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, around 40 employees of his family-run companies were reportedly under electronic surveillance. The probe also found that several other leaders, including Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, former MLAs Mynampally Hanmantha Rao and KS Ratnam, were similarly tracked. Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy was also under watch.