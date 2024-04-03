Telangana Phone Tapping Case: Court Sends Two Accused to Judicial Custody Till April 6

Hyderabad: As the probe into the sensational Telangana phone-tapping case goes on, the Panjagutta police on Tuesday April 2 produced two of the accused in a local court which sent them to judicial custody till April 6.

The Panjagutta police, which arrested the two accused Additional SPs Bhujanga Rao and Thirupatanna on March 23 in the phone-tapping case, produced the duo in the court on Tuesday after their remand ended. The court sent the duo to judicial custody till April 6.

The remand report of the police accessed by ETV Bharat revealed that both Bhujangarao and Thirupatanna along with another accused Praneet Rao have admitted to spying on private individuals.

Police said in the remand report that Praneet Rao, who was initially arrested in the case, had admitted on March 21 that he threw the hard disks into the river at Moosi bridge in Nagole on December 4 last year. Tens of destroyed hard disks (some of which were cut with a machine) were recovered from the bottom of the water at the place, sources said.

Police said that on March 22, Praneet Rao was taken to the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) office, where 12 all-in-one systems, seven CPUs, one laptop, and one monitor were seized. The Police said that some files were burnt behind the SIB office, while the rest of the spiral binding book, some certificates, and CCTV footage were also seized on the disclosure of the accused.

Police said in the remand report that one Naresh Goud, an employee working in the SIB, admitted that he along with his fellow staff had been spying on the movement of money of opposition party candidates and their supporters during the elections and trying to confiscate it with the police.

Police have conducted the medical tests of both the accused Bhujangarao and Thirupatanna and took them to Chanchalguda Jail.

The Telangana phone-tapping case has caused a stir in the political circles in the southern state. Police have arrested four cops in the case while the key accused Prabhakar Rao is said to be in the US.