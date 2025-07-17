ETV Bharat / state

Telangana On Brink Of Severe Water Crisis, NGRI Study Finds Only 15% Of Rainwater Seeps Into The Ground

Hyderabad: Amid growing concerns over water scarcity, a study by the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) here has raised alarms about the fast-depleting groundwater levels in Telangana.

The research, conducted over the last 18 years, highlights the increase in groundwater usage vis-a-vis drastic reduction in groundwater recharge. As per the report, only 15 percent of rainwater actually seeps into the ground, while groundwater usage has tripled in the last 30 years.

Researchers have warned that if this trend continues, the state will face severe water scarcity in the future.

Rocky Terrain, Low Rainwater Storage

Notably, water retention initiatives in Telangana have faced major challenges owing to its semi-arid climate and rocky terrain. The study suggests that areas with hard rock formations have limited rainwater storage capacity, making them highly vulnerable to groundwater depletion. This is concerning as Telangana currently depends on groundwater for 85% of its water needs.

The state receives 110 billion cubic meters of rainfall every year on an average. However, only a fraction of this, about 15 percent, recharges the groundwater, while the rest either evaporates or flows away.

Small Rainfall Deficit, Big Groundwater Impact

The study mentioned that even a 10-20 percent deficit in rainfall can cause a 25-50 percent drop in groundwater recharge. Rainwater takes 1-2 months to percolate into the underground aquifers. The research was supported by satellite data from the GRACE (Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment) mission, which tracks water movements and storage trends over time.

Growing Paddy, Shrinking Water Tables

NGRI researchers pointed out that the high water consumption for paddy cultivation is a major reason for groundwater stress. The state uses 15 billion cubic meters of water annually just for growing rice.

"If paddy cultivation continues at this scale, groundwater levels will become unsustainable. The state government must urgently promote water-saving crops and farming techniques," said Abhilash Kumar Paswan, the lead researcher of the study.

He further emphasised the need for policy reforms, farmer awareness and adoption of sustainable agriculture to ensure long-term water security.