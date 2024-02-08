Telangana: NIA raids various locations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided various locations in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday morning. The search operations were conducted at Himayathnagar and LB Nagar in Hyderabad, as per sources.

The search has been conducted in the house of Virasam (Viplava Ranchayitala Sangham- Revolutionary Writers Association) leader Varavarao's son-in-law and editor of the magazine 'Veekshanam' N. Venugopal.

It is reported that searches are being conducted at his residence in Himayat Nagar on the allegations that he has links with Maoists.

In LB Nagar, the houses of Ravi Sharma and Anuradha are also being inspected. In the past, the NIA had conducted searches in their homes on the allegations of having links with the Maoist party.

(More details to follow)