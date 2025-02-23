Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Ops Continue On Day 2, NDRF Advances Deeper

Hyderabad: Rescue operations for the eight labourers trapped in Telangana's Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel continued for the second day on Sunday with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) making progress and advancing deeper into the tunnel.
A three-meter section of the roof of an under-construction stretch of the SLBC tunnel collapsed at the 14 km mark near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana on Saturday.
With the rescue operations continuing on the second day, the rescue team has not yet been able to confirm their exact 'location of the trapped workers.' NDRF Deputy Commandant Sukhendu Datta said that the force has covered around 13.5 kilometres inside the tunnel, primarily using locomotives and conveyor belts.
"Yesterday around 10 PM we went inside to check what the situation is like. The locomotives were used to go inside the tunnel. From the gate of the tunnel, we covered around 13.5 km in total. We covered 11 km by train and then we covered the rest of 2 km by conveyor belt and by walking,' said Dutta.
The official added that the last 200 meters of the collapsed section is completely blocked by debris, making it difficult to confirm the condition or exact location of the trapped workers.
"We had reached the end of the Tunnel Boring Machine, TBM. We shouted and tried to get a reply from the trapped workers but unfortunately, we could not know anything because there was a patch of around 200 meters which is filled with debris. Till the debris is cleared we cannot know the exact location of the victims," the official said.
The response force is currently working to remove the accumulated water inside the tunnel. "The patch between the 11 to 13 km is filled with water, so right now we are in the process of removing the water. When that is done, we will start the rescue operations," he added.
In addition to the NDRF and SDRF, an Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army, under the Infantry Division at Secunderabad, has been placed on standby with an Excavator Dozer to assist in the rescue efforts.
Upon receiving a request from the Chief Secretary of Telangana, the Army quickly mobilised its Engineer Task Force (ETF) for the critical rescue operation. The ETF is equipped with specialized engineering teams, a medical detachment from the Field Ambulance of the Army Medical Corps, an ambulance with three high-capacity pumping sets, armoured hoses, and other essential equipment.
CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Rescue Ops
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday held a review meeting on the rescue operations. The meeting was attended by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, State Advisor (Irrigation) Adityanath Das and CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy. Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy briefed the Chief Minister on the current situation at the tunnel, providing detailed updates.
The CM urged officials to speed up the rescue efforts to save the eight workers trapped inside the tunnel. He also inquired about the health of the injured workers and instructed that they be provided with the best medical care. Revanth Reddy assured the affected families that the government would offer full support to them.
Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy informed the CM that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams would reach the accident site shortly. The Chief Minister also directed all department officials to stay alert during the ongoing rescue operations.
PM Modi Offers Assistance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and assured full assistance from the Central government in the rescue operations.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi reacted to the tragic SLBC tunnel accident and posted for the same on his official 'X' handle. Rahul stated that he is deeply stressed after learning about the accident in Telangana and added that the authorities and the state government are doing the rescue work to bring back those who are in danger.