Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Ops Continue On Day 2, NDRF Advances Deeper

Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy visits the under construction stretch in the tunnel of Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project where a section of roof collapsed, in Nagarkurnool district, Saturday ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Rescue operations for the eight labourers trapped in Telangana's Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel continued for the second day on Sunday with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) making progress and advancing deeper into the tunnel.

A three-meter section of the roof of an under-construction stretch of the SLBC tunnel collapsed at the 14 km mark near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana on Saturday.

With the rescue operations continuing on the second day, the rescue team has not yet been able to confirm their exact 'location of the trapped workers.' NDRF Deputy Commandant Sukhendu Datta said that the force has covered around 13.5 kilometres inside the tunnel, primarily using locomotives and conveyor belts.

"Yesterday around 10 PM we went inside to check what the situation is like. The locomotives were used to go inside the tunnel. From the gate of the tunnel, we covered around 13.5 km in total. We covered 11 km by train and then we covered the rest of 2 km by conveyor belt and by walking,' said Dutta.

The official added that the last 200 meters of the collapsed section is completely blocked by debris, making it difficult to confirm the condition or exact location of the trapped workers.

The under construction stretch in the tunnel of Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project where a section of roof collapsed, in Nagarkurnool district, Saturday, (PTI)

"We had reached the end of the Tunnel Boring Machine, TBM. We shouted and tried to get a reply from the trapped workers but unfortunately, we could not know anything because there was a patch of around 200 meters which is filled with debris. Till the debris is cleared we cannot know the exact location of the victims," the official said.

The response force is currently working to remove the accumulated water inside the tunnel. "The patch between the 11 to 13 km is filled with water, so right now we are in the process of removing the water. When that is done, we will start the rescue operations," he added.