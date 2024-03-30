Telangana: Huge Profits from Mulberry Crop; Farmers Earning on Par with Software Professionals

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Telangana: Mulberry Farmers Earning on Par with Software Professionals

Farmers have many advantages from mulberry cultivation as the crop requires less water and can withstand natural calamities. At lesser investment, these farmers in Telangana's Siddipet district are making up to Rs 1 lakh earnings per month, no less than the software techies.

Siddipet (Telangana) : The breadwinner is happy if he gets a return commensurate with the investment. If such an investment yields less, the happiness of the farmers knows no bounds. Farmers of Chandlapur in Siddipet district are making huge profits by cultivating mulberry. They are competing with software employees by earning one lakh rupees per month. It is said that if you cultivate mulberry once, you keep getting yield throughout the year.

In sericulture cultivation, Siddipet district has bagged the first position in the state. Before the formation of the state, only 30 acres to 50 acres were cultivated in Telangana. At present, mulberry is being cultivated in 11 hundred and 27 acres in the state with the assistance of the state and central governments. By raising silkworms, they are getting more profit with less investment.

Unlike other crops, mulberry cultivation offers many advantages for farmers. This crop can withstand natural calamities. One or two taps of water at the seedling stage are sufficient. Every two weeks these pieces are cut and fed to the silkworms. Farmers say that silkworms are growing and giving good yields.

"Initially I was a private worker. I wanted to cultivate this sericulture as my salary was only limited. I got some knowledge about this cultivation by watching some videos on YouTube. I took up this sericulture cultivation on some land that I have. About 10 crops are produced annually," said Srinivas, sericulture farmer, Chandlapur.

Silk farmers are increasing in number in the state year by year. Due to the fear of losses in common crops, they are shifting to mulberry. The central government is giving subsidies for the purchase of insects and sheds. The crop is harvested once every 21 days. The crop yield is the same as the monthly salary. You have to invest up to 20 thousand rupees. The cost is only for the purchase of silkworms. Mulberry farmers are proving that they can reap profits if they try different methods other than traditional crops.

"There are two types of mulberry cultivation in Telangana. Bioltin crop and Dasali silk. This system is for a whole month. In a month, there were only 21 days of work. Farmers are earning up to Rs. lakh per acre from the second year", said Indrasena Reddy, Assistant Director of Sericulture.

Read More

  1. Rearing Process Of Cocoons In Full Swing To Boost Silk Production In Kashmir
  2. Silk Farmers In Distress As Sericulture Industry Weakens

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.